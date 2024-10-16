BLUETTI Unveils Sustainable Power Solutions for Spring Adventures in Australia

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring blossoms across Australia, adventurers are flocking to explore the country's stunning landscapes—from the lush forests of Tasmania to Queensland's sun-drenched coastlines. To keep explorers powered during their journeys, BLUETTI, a global leader in portable energy solutions, is offering eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fuel-powered generators.

BLUETTI Campaign

BLUETTI's solar-powered stations provide clean, quiet, and reliable energy for various outdoor activities. They are a perfect companion for camping, RV, and extended off-grid adventures. Whether it's a short weekend escape or an extended road trip, BLUETTI's innovative power solutions ensure you stay connected and comfortable.

For short weekend getaways of 1-2 days, the BLUETTI AC180 portable power generator is an ideal option. Weighing only 16.4 kg, this compact unit packs a punch with 1,800W of output and 1,152Wh of capacity. It's capable of powering everything from smartphones and laptops to portable fridges and coffee makers.

For longer camping trips of 3-5 days, the BLUETTI AC200L offers even more power. With a robust 2,400W output and a 2,048Wh battery, it can easily handle high-wattage appliances such as microwaves, grills, and larger fridges. The AC200L recharges swiftly, taking only 1.5 hours with a wall outlet or 2.5 hours with 1,200W of solar power. Paired with BLUETTI's PV350 portable solar panels, you can stay off the grid longer, without sacrificing modern comforts.

For extended road trips of 7 days or more, BLUETTI recommends pairing the AC200L with the Charger1 DC-DC alternator charger and B300K expansion battery. This powerful combo provides 560W fast charging directly from your vehicle's alternator while driving and adds an extra 2,764.8Wh of battery capacity.

In celebration of sustainable outdoor living, BLUETTI is launching the #BLUETTIGlampThisSpring campaign, running from October 16th to November 5th. Adventurers can share photos or videos of their spring outings powered by BLUETTI products for a chance to win exciting prizes, including the latest iPhone 16 or BLUETTI power stations.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to building a sustainable future by offering affordable and innovative green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through its flagship LAAF (Lighting An African Family) initiative, BLUETTI aims to bring clean power to 1 million off-grid households across Africa. With a focus on eco-friendly innovation and customer satisfaction, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted leader in over 110 countries worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD