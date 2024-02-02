BLUETTI's Valentine's Day Event Empowers Love with Unmatched Energy Solutions

SYDNEY, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the month of love unfolds, BLUETTI, a pioneer in portable power solutions, launches an extraordinary event starting February 2nd, offering innovative energy solutions tailored for both romantic home settings and adventurous outdoor escapades.

BLUETTI's Valentine's Day Event

BLUETTI Home Backup Power Solutions: Reliable Standby Power

Elevate home resilience with BLUETTI's modular power system such as the AC300+B300, AC500+B300S, and the all-in-one EP500 power station, which includes a 5100Wh battery and a robust 2000W inverter. The modular design of the AC300 and AC500 allows for easy expansion to meet evolving power needs. With a swift 20-millisecond switching time, these systems guarantee an uninterrupted power supply during blackouts. They are critical for homes in areas prone to natural disasters, such as Queensland, which is currently struggling with power outages caused by flooding.

BLUETTI Versatile Power Stations: Power Indoors and Out

Meet the AC180 and AC200MAX, outstanding powerhouse options for homeowners and adventurers alike. The AC180 boasts an impressive 1800W AC output and a 1186Wh capacity, perfect for weekend camping. The AC200MAX offers an expandable capacity ranging from 2048Wh to a maximum of 8192Wh with B300 expansion batteries. With 15 sockets and an efficient 1,400W dual charging capability, it ensures a seamless blend of power and versatility.

BLUETTI Portable Power Generators: Power On the Go

Experience the portable power of the EB70, which delivers 1,000W of continuous power for almost anything from freezers to phones and small induction cookers. It has a 716Wh battery and 10 versatile outlets. Connecting it to solar panels ensures a stable power supply anywhere. For those on the move, the compact EB3A, weighing only 4.6kg, pumps out 600W of AC power from its 268Wh battery. It can simultaneously charge 9 devices and swiftly recharges via 430W AC+solar dual recharging when needed.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future by offering affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

With years of innovation and a caring commitment to the environment, BLUETTI has curated an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, making a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint for the greater world we share.

That's why BLUETTI has become an industry leader that makes its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD