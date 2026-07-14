Bluewash Strengthens Premium Wellness Laundry Brand with a Focus on Skin-Friendly Care

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewash, a premium wellness laundry brand, is strengthening its market presence by promoting a new standard in laundry care centered on skin health, ingredient transparency, and product safety.

Unlike conventional laundry detergents, which are not legally required to disclose their full ingredient lists, Bluewash differentiates itself by providing complete ingredient transparency while minimizing skin-irritating substances. The company oversees the entire production process—from product planning to manufacturing—through its own in-house production facilities, ensuring consistent quality and safety.

Bluewash formulates its products using ECOCERT-certified ingredients and allergen-free fragrances, creating gentle, skincare-inspired formulas designed to provide comfort from the washing process to every fabric that comes into contact with the skin. The brand aims to go beyond traditional cleaning performance by delivering a wellness-focused laundry experience.

The company's current product portfolio includes laundry detergent capsules and dryer sheets, with plans to expand into a broader range of functional and practical lifestyle products.

As part of its growth strategy for the second half of the year, Bluewash is preparing a comprehensive brand renewal alongside the expansion of its distribution channels. The company will launch a collaborative pop-up store with a lifestyle brand in July, followed by the opening of a flagship brand showroom at its new headquarters in August, where visitors will be able to experience Bluewash's philosophy and product lineup firsthand.

"Our goal is to become a globally trusted wellness laundry brand that consumers can choose with confidence without having to spend time analyzing complex ingredient lists," a Bluewash spokesperson said. "By maintaining strict quality control through our own manufacturing facilities and prioritizing ingredient transparency, we aim to deliver a safer and more comfortable laundry experience for consumers worldwide."

SOURCE Bluewash