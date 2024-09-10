BOE IPC 2024 kicks off, leading high-quality development with "Nth curve" theory of strategic upgrading

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, the BOE Innovation Partner Conference 2024 (BOE IPC 2024) officially got underway in Zhongguancun Innovation Center, Beijing, with the theme of "Empower IoT with Display, Converge Intelligence for New." As the seventh edition of the grand gathering of global display and IoT ecosystem partners, BOE IPC 2024 follows the previous format of IPC Week, featuring over a dozen forums in particular fields, the debut of myriad first-in-class products, and a series of innovation-related activities, such as BOE × partner innovation exhibitions, the Youth Innovation Forum, and the esports challenge. Embarking on a new 30-year journey, BOE unveiled the "Nth curve" theory of strategic upgrading for enterprise innovation and development at this year's IPC, in a bid to foster new business growth drivers guided by the development strategy of "Empower IoT with Display." In creating the "Nth curve," BOE will, as always, earnestly fulfill its corporate social responsibility and upgrade the sustainable development governance system to set the stage for "technological innovation + green development" going forward. In doing so, it aims to ceaselessly invigorate the industry ecosystem and sustain the high-quality development of the industry.

The "Nth curve" theory of strategic upgrading

BOE releases its development strategies and trend insights every year at its Innovation Partner Conference, a major IoT innovation event with global influence. In keeping with the continued growth of its innovative business, BOE has taken the initiative to transition towards IoT. The "curve" of IoT innovation has given rise to a new business growth driver guided by the development strategy of "Empower IoT with Display." Looking ahead to the next 30 years, BOE put forward the "Nth curve" theory of strategic upgrading for enterprise development, where the "Nth curve" denotes the development curves that have been explored and are in the making.

In his keynote speech titled "Empower IoT with Display, Converge Intelligence for New," Chen Yanshun, Chairman of BOE, pointed out that the company has been constantly exploring the way forward over its 30-plus years of history. The "Nth curve" is a continuation of the essence of the company's corporate culture and also an extension of its core strengths and resources. Over the decades, BOE has upheld the concept of "Inheritance, Innovation, Development," the essence of its corporate culture, and continuously enriched its cultural dimensions and enhanced its core competitiveness. Going forward, BOE will put the spotlight on emerging areas such as chip-on-glass (COG) and perovskite technologies and lead the industry towards smart and sustainable development. Guided by the development strategy of "Empower IoT with Display," BOE will make unremitting efforts to create the "Nth Curve" for industry development, invigorate the industry ecosystem, and jointly build a new world that is smarter, more prosperous, and more beautiful.

A cohort of eminent experts and industry leaders graced BOE IPC 2024, including Yao Yang, Boya Chair Professor at Peking University and President of the Foundation of Modern Economics; Liang Yali, Vice President of Sales Marketing and Communications Group at Intel; Zhang Qiang, Director of the Digital Technology Center at Chery Automobile; and Zhang Yihao, President of GE Healthcare China. These experts and industry leaders shared their insights on, from an economic perspective, how enterprises can integrate with new quality productive forces to cultivate high-quality development engines in the digital and intelligent era. They also presented transformative industry development models by enumerating best practices in frontier areas such as AI PCs, innovative healthcare, and smart IoV.

Upgrading the organizational system for sustainable development

As a world-leading IoT innovation company, BOE adheres to the development model of integrating technological innovation and green development, while proactively embracing AI and incorporating ESG practices. The industry pioneer and leader has written sustainable development into its corporate DNA and embedded that into the whole process of corporate operations and management.

In his speech titled "Joining Hands for Common Progress and Sustainable Development," Dr. Gavin Gao, President of BOE, said that BOE has been committed to integrating sustainable development into corporate operations throughout its development process, and engraved sustainable development into corporate DNA by following the three concepts of "Green+, Innovation+, Community+." In an effort to gear up for a new journey in the next 30 years, BOE has strategically upgraded its organizational system for sustainable development and formed a three-level organizational structure for sustainable development (governance, management, and execution levels) based on the existing governance system. This bolsters the resilience and competitiveness in the global market and also supercharges industrial upgrading and high-quality development. BOE not only leads the way by market size, technology, and products, but also represents how technology can be used to serve our society, create greater value for human progress, and jointly deliver a bright future of sustainable development.

At last year's BOE IPC, the display giant pledged to achieve carbon-free business operations by 2050. To this end, the company has implemented six action pathways, namely, green management, green products, green manufacturing, green recycling, green investment, and green initiatives. These ensure green development throughout the lifecycle of commercial activities and products, continuously driving the green transformation of the industry. BOE IPC 2024 is exactly an example of complete carbon offset. In terms of green transportation, only new energy vehicles are used for shuttle services. As to material recycling and reuse, the badges are made from biodegradable paper, and sustainable products using recycled materials are provided for guests, such as umbrellas and coffee grounds cups made from repurposed plastic. These concrete actions aim to promote sustainable development among partners.

At BOE IPC 2024, there is a dedicated green zone for demonstrating one-stop net-zero solutions that integrate "power supply, grid, load, energy storage, and carbon emissions." Such solutions are presented through replicable and viable success stories of net-zero parks and projects. BOE showcases a wide variety of power-efficient, low-carbon display products at the event. Among them, the first-of-its-kind tandem OLED phone is 15% more efficient thanks to a 20% reduction in power consumption of high-efficiency tandem devices and the cutting-edge LTPO technology. The phone features ultra-high brightness and a 50% increase in luminous efficiency, delivering superb display effects while greatly lengthening the life cycle. The eco-friendly thin and light AI laptop embodies BOE's commitment to environmental protection in pursuing sustainable development. Its main parts including the panel, structure, motherboard, and packaging materials all contain recycled materials; particularly, the panel reduces carbon emissions by 49%. Plus, BOE's wireless dimmable window integrates the solar PV power supply, wireless communication, and ELC dimming technologies, setting new benchmarks as a net-zero, secure, smart, and effortless product.

Empowering ecosystem partners with cutting-edge technology

As the company's innovative business and application scenarios have diversified, BOE IPC has also seen a step change in the way products and technologies are exhibited. In addition to BOE's exclusive exhibition zones, there is ample exhibition space specially designed for ecosystem partners. This year, the exhibition area and size and the number of participating partners all reach record highs. At the event, BOE shows off a range of globally launched cutting-edge display technologies and products, as well as innovative applications in metaverse, esports, smart mobility, and other fields. Over 20 ecosystem partners come to exhibit their new products and release pioneering outcomes.

Into the exhibition area, visitors will be immediately drawn to BOE's futuristic products. In the ADS Pro exhibition zone, the first ever 55-inch UB Cell 3.0 AI TV is one of the biggest magnets. It boasts core strengths such as ultra-wide color gamut, ultra-high contrast, and ultra-low reflectivity, delivering premium image quality akin to that of OLED. In the f-OLED exhibition zone, BOE's 31.6-inch slidable splicing display product supports seamless switch between three sizes and four display states as needed: 31.6 inches (32:9 aspect ratio), 24.6 inches (24:9 aspect ratio), and 17.6 inches (18:9 aspect ratio). The company's electronically out-folding display product also pushes the boundaries of technology. The screen can extend up to five times and features a minimum bend radius of 4mm, greatly broadening the application of flexible OLED. In the α-MLED exhibition zone, BOE's pioneering 0.3mm Micro LED automotive display, the first of its kind in the world, achieves bezel-less curved splicing and leads the pack with an ambient light contrast ratio of up to 40,000:1, peak brightness of over 2,000 nits, a high color gamut, and high refresh rates. Additionally, BOE's XR virtual shooting technology integrates multiple functions and delivers impressive display effects. The technology significantly enhances the audience's visual and interactive experiences, while offering greater creative flexibility for the shooting and production teams.

At BOE IPC 2024, dozens of BOE's partners exhibit their industry-leading innovative technologies and products collaboratively developed with BOE. Among them, Hisense's 98-inch super-large TV backed by BOE's ADS Pro technology sports a whopping 264Hz refresh rate, the highest in the TV domain, giving users a cinema feel with no motion blur, smear, or lags. BOE and its auto partners together present a slew of state-of-the-art technologies and products. In particular, the Zeekr 009 Grand, the brand's first ever four-seat luxury MPV, is the world's first mass-produced new energy vehicle armed with BOE's light curtain (LC) technology. The Geely Galaxy E8 comes with BOE's first ever 45-inch 8K display, the widest among mass-produced cars. The instrument cluster, the center display, and the front passenger display are ingeniously integrated into a single display, redefining smart cockpit.

During this year's IPC Week, a total of 15 forums will be held, including the Display Devices Forum, the IoT Innovation Forum, the MLED Forum, the Sensing Forum, the Smart Engineering Medicine Forum, the "AI+" Forum, the Net-Zero Technology Application Forum, the Ultra HD Forum, the Technology Sources Forum, the Smart IoV Forum, the Light Field/Metaverse Display Forum, the Industrial Internet Forum, the Digital Art and Cultural Tourism Forum, the Perovskite Forum, and the Youth Innovation Forum. These forums zoom in on display, IoT, smart manufacturing, AI+, and other topics, aimed at building industry consensus to spearhead technology development. A big finale of BOE IPC 2024 will be the finals of the 2nd BOE Cup • VALORANT Challenge, which is co-hosted by BOE with its partners of the Best of Esports Alliance and expected to be a benchmark contest targeting esports professionals and enthusiasts.

Riding the trends of new technology, new consumption, and new scenarios, BOE has been pushing forward the strategy of "Empower IoT with Display" and promoting deeper integration of AI, cloud, big data, and other cutting-edge technologies to empower countless application scenarios. In the future, BOE will continue working with its partners to build the "Powered by BOE" innovation ecosystem, empower upstream and downstream partners with forward-looking technology R&D and application innovation, and ceaselessly invigorate the industry ecosystem and sustain the high-quality development of the industry.

