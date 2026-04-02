BOH Shares its Deep 'Malayan' Roots and Living Legacy at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad through Khazanah's Dana Warisan Initiative

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOH is honoured to have been invited to participate in Khazanah Nasional's Dana Warisan initiative at the iconic Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, one of Malaysia's most significant, historic and architecturally rich landmarks, renowned for its Moorish-inspired design.

The BOH team : Caroline Russell (L), Executive Chairman with Aina Ramly, Head of Marketing and Jason Foo (R), CEO with the tea stained art piece

The Dana Warisan initiative is part of the larger Warisan KL project which seeks to conserve and rejuvenate national heritage assets by reimagining them for adaptive reuse as inclusive, dynamic and living spaces. Launched by Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Warisan KL unites government agencies, GLCs, GLICs, private partners, and communities to transform heritage buildings into platforms that connect the past with the present, foster civic pride, engage communities - including visitors and tourists - and inspire future generations.

BOH's presence at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad reflects a shared history that dates back to the formative years of Kuala Lumpur. The Russell family, founders of BOH, have been part of Malaya's development since 1890, when John Russell, fondly known as 'Jack', arrived in the Straits Settlements as the Selangor Government Printer. Serving under the British Resident in Selangor, Jack played a key role in documenting Malaya's early governance, infrastructure and social life, at a time when the Government Offices, today known as the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, stood at the heart of the nation's administrative life.

From the early years, the family actively participated in Malaya's progress, across printing, engineering, construction, mining, agriculture and commerce. This legacy continued on when J.A. Russell, one of Jack's sons, founded BOH Plantations in 1929, pioneering Malaya's first highland tea garden in the Cameron Highlands and laying the foundation for what would become Malaysia's most beloved tea brand.

"Being part of the Warisan KL initiative at Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad is deeply meaningful for BOH," said Caroline Russell, Chairman of BOH. "It allows us to celebrate not only our own legacy but also the broader narrative of Malaysia's growth, one shaped by people, places and shared histories."

"Our journey in Malaya began in 1890, at a time when this very building symbolised administration, progress and the shaping of a nation," she added. "To share BOH's story within a landmark that has witnessed Malaysia's transformation is a powerful reminder that heritage is not static. It is an invaluable treasure we carry forward, nurture and pass on with purpose. We hope visitors will see how heritage lives on, not only in historic walls, but in ideas, values and everyday rituals, such as sharing a cup of tea," she reminisced.

Rooted in nearly a century of Malaysian heritage, BOH's history is one of enterprise, resilience and long-term stewardship - values that resonate strongly with Warisan KL's commitment to sustainable nation-building.

As part of this initiative, BOH is presenting curated exhibits recounting its legacy from 1890 to the present, offering visitors an immersive journey through its heritage and participation in Malaysia's development. Visitors can also take home a tangible part of this living legacy through BOH iconic teas, available for purchase at its onsite retail outlet.

"It is our hope that BOH's story can inspire Malaysians to reconnect with the past while looking confidently toward the future," added Caroline.

As BOH approaches a century of tea-making excellence, its participation in this rejuvenation project reaffirms a long-standing commitment to heritage, sustainability and community - brewing a legacy that continues to evolve with the nation. BOH…. Brewing for Tomorrow.

Visitor Information

Venue: Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, Kuala Lumpur

Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, Kuala Lumpur Access: BOH Gallery open to the public free of charge

BOH Gallery open to the public free of charge Opening Hours: Daily, 9.00am – 6.00pm

SOURCE BOH