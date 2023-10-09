bolttech Insurance and Trip.com forge partnership to launch in-app insurance service in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech Insurance, the Hong Kong general insurance arm of international insurtech bolttech, has partnered with leading travel company Trip.com to embed travel insurance into the Trip.com customers' purchase journey.

Through the partnership, Trip.com customers in Hong Kong can now purchase bolttech Insurance travel policies directly on Trip.com's mobile app. The streamlined in-app feature also provides policy documents immediately, allowing for an even more hassle-free purchase journey.

bolttech Insurance's TravelCare insurance is available for a single trip or purchased as an annual plan. It offers all-rounded protection ranging from leisure and amateur sport activities, mobile phone, trip delays and cancellation, as well as coverage of medical expenses due to COVID-19.

Research shows that convenience and user friendliness are top priorities for insurance app users in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area1. The new partnership aims to meet these needs by enabling Trip.com customers to seamlessly access relevant bolttech Insurance products in-app, at their point of need.

Zhe Wang, Trip.com Head of Global Payments and Insurtech, said, "As a tech-forward company, we look to stay ahead of the curve by partnering with businesses that will complement our app-first approach. Consumers can now plan their trips with greater peace of mind because our platform offers comprehensive travel insurance provided by bolttech Insurance."

"We are proud to collaborate with the fast-growing, global travel platform Trip.com," said Alister Musgrave, General Manager of bolttech Insurance. "This partnership is aligned with our goal to enhance our partners' offerings and provide customers with more choice, convenience and protection globally. Together, we will connect Trip.com's customers to our flagship insurance products and ensure that they are sufficiently covered for their travels," he added.

bolttech Insurance currently offers travel coverage on Trip.com's mobile app, with plans to add home and pet insurance products in the future.

Please visit https://www.trip.com/pages/appdownload to download Trip.com app to access the insurance feature.

