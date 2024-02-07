bolttech Insurance launches MyTravel, a novel "Cancel for Any Reason" travel coverage in collaboration with FWD's online insurance platform

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech Insurance, the Hong Kong general insurance arm of international insurtech bolttech, has launched MyTravel, a comprehensive travel coverage plan for customers, their families, pets and belongings. The product is available exclusively through FWD's online insurance platform[1], a direct-to-customer platform providing a faster and smoother insurance experience (www.fwd.com.hk/online-insurance/en/).

MyTravel distinguishes itself by covering customers for changes in travel dates or trip cancellations for any reason[2]. This benefit is offered in the MyTravel Superior plan, providing reimbursement for up to HKD25,000, subject to a cap at 50% of the applicable public transportation and accommodation charges. Additionally, under MyTravel, customers will be reimbursed for the costs of a missed event, such as a concert, in cases where insured members experience sickness or accidents. This coverage extends up to HKD3,000 and HKD15,000 under the Premium and Superior plans respectively.

"With many of us having exciting travel plans ahead, we are delighted to give our customers peace of mind with bolttech Insurance's MyTravel product, offering coverage benefits for travel reimbursements and medical coverage. Whether you are travelling for leisure or business, MyTravel is the perfect plan to protect against the many risks of travel," said Alister Musgrave, Regional General Manager, Hong Kong & Taiwan, bolttech.

Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, FWD Hong Kong and Macau, said, "At FWD, we're committed to changing the way people feel about insurance by consistently developing digitally-enabled and customer-led insurance products and services. MyTravel exemplifies our commitment to presenting an innovative product that caters to customers' growing protection needs, and enhances the experience of purchasing insurance online. We look forward to supporting more people to celebrate living by travelling with MyTravel."

MyTravel covers a broad range of age groups from 60 days to 80 years of age. All insured members can enjoy the same medical expenses limit of up to HKD1,500,000, along with access to 24-hour worldwide emergency assistance services. This ensures comprehensive protection to the entire family during vacations. MyTravel also includes special pet coverage, such as emergency pet boarding in the event of travel delay at HKD500 per day under the Premium and Superior plans.

MyTravel safeguards personal items such as mobile devices or laptops in the event of theft or robbery during travel. Any loss of sports equipment, including ski gear, is protected with the MyTravel Premium and Superior plans for up to HKD5,000 per item.

Note:

MyTravel is currently available for sale in Hong Kong and to Hong Kong residents only. It is only valid for travel originating from Hong Kong .

and to residents only. It is only valid for travel originating from . MyTravel customers will have access to 24x7 emergency assistance and claims services, provided by Allianz Worldwide Partners ( Hong Kong ) Limited.

) Limited. MyTravel is underwritten by Bolttech Insurance ( Hong Kong ) Company Limited ("bolttech Insurance"). Please refer below for more information about bolttech Insurance.

) Company Limited ("bolttech Insurance"). Please refer below for more information about bolttech Insurance. The above are some of the product highlights only and they are subject to the product terms and conditions. For the detailed product information, please refer to the full terms, conditions and exclusions here. For more information about the MyTravel product, please visit: https://www.fwd.com.hk/online-insurance/mytravel-insurance/

Remarks:

1 The FWD online insurance platform is a direct-to-customer digital commerce platform operated by FWD Financial Limited ("FWD Financial"). FWD Financial, is an appointed and licensed insurance agency (License No. FA2568) of FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) and bolttech Insurance, and is registered in accordance with the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41 of the Laws of Hong Kong) for distribution of long term insurance products and general insurance products in the Hong Kong SAR.

2 To claim under cancellation of journey or change of travel dates for any reasons, customers'policy must be purchased before or within 7 days from the date you make the initial payment or deposit for the trip, and the cancellation or change must be made prior to the original departure time. Please refer to the policy terms, conditions and exclusions for details.

About bolttech Insurance

Bolttech Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("bolttech Insurance"), previously FWD General Insurance Company Limited, is an established general insurance company authorised by the Insurance Authority in Hong Kong. bolttech Insurance offers a wide range of general insurance solutions to meet the evolving needs of individual and business customers. In 2023, bolttech Insurance was rebranded and renamed as part of the international insurtech group, bolttech.

For more information, please visit bolttechinsurance.hk

Appendix

FWD's online insurance platform (https://www.fwd.com.hk/online-insurance/) is a direct-to-customer online insurance purchase platform which aims to complement FWD's omni-channel distribution capabilities and better serve Hong Kong customers in broader segments. It offers a comprehensive suite of insurance protection for various aspects and necessities, such as:

1. Life^

2. Critical Illness^

3. Medical, including Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS)^

4. Car*

5. Accident*

6. Pet*

7. Home*

8. Travel*

9. Helper*

^ Underwritten by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

*Underwritten by Bolttech Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited

