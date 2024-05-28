bolttech partners with B2B procurement company HAVA.id in Indonesia

HAVA.id's business customers can now enjoy comprehensive device protection solutions for their technology devices

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International insurtech bolttech has announced its partnership with HAVA.id, a leading B2B procurement company in Indonesia. HAVA.id will offer comprehensive device protection solutions to its business customers as part of its procurement consultancy services to ensure their valuable inventory of technology devices is safeguarded.

As part of this partnership, HAVA.id will leverage bolttech's expertise in device protection to enhance its offerings to business from small to medium industries to larger corporations and enterprises. This will include providing businesses with access to a wide range of device protection plans tailored to meet their specific needs. These plans will cover a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more in the event of physical breakage or liquid damage caused by an accident. The plans will also cover extended warranty for products for an additional 12 months after the manufacturer's warranty expires.

"We are excited to partner with bolttech to offer our clients best-in-class device protection services," said Andrew You, CEO at HAVA.id. "This partnership allows us to further enhance our procurement solutions and provide our clients with added value and peace of mind."

Through this partnership, businesses working with HAVA.id will benefit from seamless enrolment processes, easy claims procedures, and dedicated customer support. This will help businesses protect their investments in technology and ensure they can continue to operate efficiently.

"We are thrilled to partner with HAVA.id to bring our device protection services to businesses," Srinath Narasimhan, General Manager, bolttech Indonesia. "This collaboration is in line with bolttech's goal – to create comprehensive, device insurance and protection solutions that enhance our partners' offerings. Together with HAVA.id, we look forward to providing more businesses the peace of mind that comes from knowing their devices are protected, allowing them to focus on their core operations."

For more information on HAVA.id and bolttech's device protection services for businesses, please visit www.hava.id.

About HAVA.id

HAVA.id is a leading B2B procurement company dedicated to helping businesses streamline their procurement processes and improve efficiency. With a focus on providing exceptional service and value, HAVA.id is committed to helping businesses succeed.

About bolttech

bolttech is an international insurtech with a mission to build the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. bolttech serves customers in more than 35+ markets across four continents, North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

With a full suite of digital and data-driven capabilities, bolttech powers connections between insurers, distributors, and customers to make it easier and more efficient to buy and sell insurance and protection products.

For more information, please visit www.bolttech.io.

