Bonree to Launch Bonree ONE 4.0 at DCCI Malaysia 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and BEIJING, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 May 2026, Bonree will host the "2026 Bonree ONE 4.0 Global Product Launch" during the Digital Cloud & Datacenter Convention & Exhibition (DCCI) Malaysia 2026, a leading digitalisation and cloud computing industry event in Southeast Asia, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, under the theme "Bonree Evolve". The event will showcase Bonree's latest innovations in AI Observability and intelligent operations management. As an influential industry platform that brings together technology decision makers and enterprise representatives from sectors including finance, internet, telecommunications, and manufacturing, DCCI Malaysia 2026 also provides Bonree with an opportunity to engage with global clients and partners in discussing emerging trends in AI-driven observability and intelligent operations.

The global launch will be held online and on-site at 2:30 PM. During the event, Bonree Product Director Anhui He will deliver a keynote speech titled "Intelligent Observability Reimagined: How AI is Redefining Operations with Bonree ONE 4.0 2026", sharing how AI is driving enterprise operations from traditional monitoring towards intelligent decision making. With the rapid adoption of large language models and AI applications, enterprise IT architectures are becoming increasingly complex and traditional operations models are facing new challenges. Bonree ONE 4.0 is designed around the observability needs of the AI-native era, introducing key capabilities including a unified intelligent entry point, full-chain LLM observability, and multi-agent intelligent collaborative fault diagnosis, enabling enterprises to build more intelligent, open, and efficient operational systems. Its multi-agent fault diagnosis capability can automatically trigger responses, deliver root cause analysis within minutes, and continuously learn and improve through each incident. During the launch, Bonree will also highlight several key topics in AI observability and intelligent operations, including how a single intelligent entry point can unify AI operations experiences, how an open and reusable skill ecosystem compatible with OpenClaw can be implemented, and how full-chain LLM observability enables real-time tracking of model calls, token consumption, and session activity.

As the first publicly listed company in China's Application Performance Management and observability (APMO) market, Bonree is advancing its globalisation strategy with established operations in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company has already secured million-level deals in Hong Kong SAR. Bonree complies with internationally recognised standards, including SOC 2 Type II and CMMI Level 5. Its self-developed Bonree One has been selected for Huawei Cloud's international baseline solution library, reflecting recognition from global cloud ecosystems and supporting its expansion with a "global deployment, local compliance" approach.

Bonree has provided a unified platform for intelligent observability to over 1,000 leading clients worldwide. Leveraging its self-developed unsupervised knowledge graph-based root cause analysis technology and AI-driven intelligent analytics capabilities, and supported by a strong technology portfolio comprising 57 authorised invention patents and 135 software copyrights, Bonree delivers out-of-the-box intelligent monitoring and fully managed adaptive alerting systems, enabling low-noise, high-accuracy anomaly detection and root cause analysis, thereby significantly improving operational efficiency and incident response capabilities. Building on these core strengths, Bonree continues to strengthen its technological capabilities and market influence in the global observability space, aiming to lead industry innovation and drive the continuous evolution and efficiency improvement of intelligent operations.

Media Contact:

Yao Xianhan

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SOURCE Bonree