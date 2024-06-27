The NEW Cetaphil® Daily Facial Cleanser is a gel-to-foam cleanser that boosts all 15 ceramide classes of the skin and offers an effective cleansing experience without compromising the skin's barrier, making it the perfect solution for oily, combination skin.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil®, the No.1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia*, proudly debuts the latest addition—NEW Cetaphil® Daily Facial Cleanser—to its extensive cleanser portfolio. This innovative gel-to-foam cleanser is tailored for oily to combination-sensitive skin and is clinically proven to remove up to 94% of pollution microparticles, purifying and cleansing while preserving the natural moisture balance of the skin.

Boost All 15 Essential Ceramides with Cetaphil’s NEW foam innovation: Cetaphil® Daily Facial Cleanser

In Malaysia, a significant portion of the population grapples with oily and combination-sensitive skin issues exacerbated by the high humidity and urban pollution. In fact, Asian skin tends to be oilier due to both outer and inner factors, including a higher density of oil glands that produce sebum. While sebum production is essential for maintaining skin suppleness, environmental humidity can overstimulate oil glands, resulting in enlarged pores and potential acne development. These challenges highlight the need for tailored skincare solutions like Cetaphil® NEW! Daily Facial Cleanser.

Harnessing the potent efficacy of Cetaphil®'s hero science-backed blend of ingredients such as Niacinamide, Panthenol, and Hydrating Glycerin, the NEW! Cetaphil® Daily Facial Cleanser is formulated to visibly reduce pore appearance in just 28 days. It's non-comedogenic formula prevents breakouts common to oily, sensitive skin types without stripping moisture.

Ms Cindy Tiu, Country Manager of Galderma Malaysia stated, "We've introduced foam cleansers as an extension to our well-loved Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. Research shows that consumers enjoy using lathering or foaming cleansers to achieve that clean feeling. Our team of expert dermatologists and researchers meticulously developed the Cetaphil® Daily Facial Cleanser to meet these preferences whilst protecting the skin barrier that is especially important for those with sensitive skin. This product isn't just about cleansing; it's about empowering individuals with oily, sensitive skin to confidently embrace their skincare journey healthily. Our goal is to establish a lasting relationship between our customers and their skincare regimen, ensuring their skin feels healthy, radiant, and cared for every day."

Central to Cetaphil's new foam innovation are ceramides—essential lipids that are naturally present in the skin's barrier. While many believe more ceramides mean a healthy barrier, a balanced composition of ceramides is crucial for optimal skin health. Cetaphil's formula targets all essential ceramide classes, supporting skin barrier repair and restoration, making it more resilient against external aggressors while retaining moisture and nutrients within the skin.

The brand's esteemed cleanser lineup boosts all the 15 essential ceramide classes, including the iconic Cetaphil® Gentle Skin Cleanser, Cetaphil® Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser and the Cetaphil® Soothing Foam Wash. Now, Cetaphil® welcomes a new era with its NEW Daily Facial Cleanser. This breakthrough formula stands out not only because it enhances all essential ceramide classes in the skin, but also promises a rejuvenating cleansing experience for oily, combination skin. Unlike conventional foaming cleansers in the market, the innovative solution offers a gentle yet hydrating cleanse that nurtures sensitive skin. It is paraben free, soap free, no fragrance, and defends against 5 signs of skin sensitivity.

Cetaphil® is also celebrating its Cleanser Awareness Month for the second consecutive year, running from June to July 2024. This initiative invites consumers to explore the leading brand's expansive portfolio and relearn proper skincare steps by finding the right cleanser tailored to their diverse skin types and lifestyles. Upholding its ethos "We Do Skin, You Do You", Cetaphil® aims to redefine the cleansing experience for all Malaysians through a series of engaging activities. These include interactive social content, cleansing workshops, roadshows at university campuses and shopping malls, in-store appearances, and livestreams covering topics ranging from skincare fundamentals to personalized cleansing experiences.

In line with Cleanser Awareness Month, Cetaphil® is also excited to introduce Malaysia's first-ever and largest 'Cleanserland', an immersive cleansing experience. From today to 30 June 2024, Malaysians can visit IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, LG East Court Concourse, to discover the wide range Cetaphil® cleansers, receive a free skin analysis, redeem free samples and receive Watsons-exclusive promotions up to 40% off during purchase. Cleanserland will also feature numerous Instagrammable corners and immersive experiences, perfectly curated to share their joyful moments online.

For further details on the Cetaphil® NEW Daily Facial Cleanser and Cleanser Awareness Month, please visit www.cetaphil.com.my or find us on TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About CETAPHIL®

More than 75 years ago, a pharmacist co-created the first Cetaphil® product with a dermatologist – a gentle, yet powerful formula would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil® is the No.1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia* and is recognised by healthcare professionals around the world. With the help of leading global skin experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect, and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.CETAPHIL.com.my

*IQVIA Malaysia, Emollients & Protectives Market, MAT Sep 2021 (Value)

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com

