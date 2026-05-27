BOOSTING THE BOATING INDUSTRY IN ASIA AND THE PACIFIC: FPT SHOWCASES ITS MARINE ENGINES AT THE SANCTUARY COVE INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW IN AUSTRALIA

TURIN, Italy, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its APAC market development strategy, FPT exhibited a selection of its marine powertrains at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the most influential nautical event in the Southern Hemisphere.

An audience of over 45,000 enthusiasts welcomed the FPT yacht engines on display (N67 150 and C90 620 E), chosen to represent the powerful and versatile NEF and CURSOR product families.

FPT is the global Iveco Group brand dedicated to powertrains and it operates in the marine propulsion market since 1965, offering a full range of class-leading engines with displacements from 3 to 15.9 litres and rated power between 85 and 1,000 hp. FPT products are globally renowned for their optimal efficiency, torque density, and power-to-weight ratio.

Participation in the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show further strengthened the brand's collaboration with Melbourn-based partner BePower Solutions (a subsidiary of the international company BiMotor), and highlights the strength of its rapidly expanding distribution network that ensures FPT sales and service coverage throughout Australia.

Eugenia Valente, Vice President of FPT Asia and ANZ, said: "FPT is focused on developing the marine market in Australia, and our partnership with BePower Solutions is rooted on this very ground. Our joint participation in the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show marks a key step in our expansion strategy in the region. Together with BePower Solutions, our brand is offering diversified, high-quality marine powertrains and elevating the local marine service network to excellence. By leveraging our respective strengths and expertise, FPT and BePower Solutions look forward to serving a growing number of Australian customers."

Raine Borgo, Managing Director of BePower Solutions, commented: "The FPT brand has been established in the local market for many years, and together we are committed to delivering excellent propulsion solutions to customers. FPT boasts cutting-edge engineering capabilities, high-quality manufacturing processes, and world-renowned products – while BePower Solutions has deep understanding of local needs, and solid maintenance and repair experience. This partnership brings our combined professional expertise to the Australian market, supporting the development of the entire marine industry in the region."

FPT's know-how is built on cross-industry expertise: the brand provides powertrain solutions for all industrial sectors – on-road, off-road, power generation, and marine – along with electric motors and batteries for trucks, buses, vans and high-performance passenger cars. In six decades of engineering development, the company has earned a reputation among fishing, commercial, and pleasure craft manufacturers for ensuring uncompromised performance, lifespan, and operational efficiency. Designed to power boats from 8 to 24 metres, the FPT marine engine line-up is specifically engineered and configured to meet the requirements of a wide range of vessel types, from recreational boating to light, medium, and heavy-duty operations.

High efficiency and low emissions make FPT powertrains compliant with the most stringent international regulations. Full compatibility with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils (HVO) positions them among the most advanced renewable fuel-powered marine engines available today. Using HVO generated from renewable sources, FPT products reduce CO₂ emissions by over 90% without compromising performance.

By supporting both ICE and hybrid configurations, FPT offers flexible solutions that can be tailored to any customer's operational needs, while at the same time contributing to the sustainable evolution of the global maritime industry.

NEF SERIES

NEF engines offer best-in-class power density and fast torque response with minimum fuel consumption and exhaust emissions. Engine efficiency is complemented by uncompromising comfort: innovative technologies and production processes minimise vibration and noise.

The products are available with mechanical direct injection (MPI) or electronic common rail injection. They can be supplied in heat-exchanger and keel-cooled configurations, and specified with a wide range of accessories and options for maximum flexibility of use.

Maintenance intervals up to 600 hours combined with proven reliability reduce downtime, maintenance and operating costs.

CURSOR SERIES

CURSOR engines deliver class-leading performance and are designed for easy installation on any type of vessel.

CURSOR engines can be supplied in heat-exchanger and keel-cooled configurations, and specified with a wide range of accessories and options for maximum flexibility of use.

Maintenance intervals up to 600 hours combined with proven reliability reduce downtime, maintenance and operating costs.

FPT is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 30 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

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BePower Solutions Australia Pty Ltd was established in 2022 as a BiMotor SpA subsidiary, and given the official mandate from FPT for domestic distribution in Australia. The company has a strong track record of maintaining, supporting and creating innovative solutions for FPT engines in Europe through its Italian parent company, BiMotor SpA. BiMotor has been distributing FPT engines in the Old Continent for 40 years, and BePower Solutions leverages this experience to cater to Australian needs. Together with its experienced sub-network, BePower Solutions provides stock, spare parts and support nation-wide to FPT customers. For more information, visit www.bepowersolutions.com.au.

SOURCE FPT