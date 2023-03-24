Bord Bia - Irish Food Board Presents Sustainable European Dairy Campaign in Malaysia 2022-2024

Three-year promotion in Malaysia to raise awareness of high quality and sustainably produced European Dairy from Ireland.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Bord Bia – Irish Food Board held a successful trade seminar, "Sustainable European Dairy from Ireland" at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya in Malaysia. The event brought together key stakeholders in the dairy industry in Malaysia, including local importers, distributors, manufacturers, and media representatives. Distinguished guests included Ireland's Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, T.D. and Ambassador of Ireland to Malaysia, H.E Hilary Reilly.

During the seminar, the attendees gained valuable insights on the dairy industry's latest global trends and future outlook. Bord Bia showcased the high-quality ingredients produced in Ireland, emphasizing the country's commitment to sustainability. The event also included presentations from local partners who share their experience of working with European Dairy from Ireland.

Over 40 dairy industry representatives including local importers, distributors, manufacturers, and media attended the event where they learned about Ireland's capability as a supplier of high quality and sustainably produced dairy.

Patrick Lim, who introduced Bord Bia at the seminar, commented that "the seminar provided an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the quality and sustainability of European Dairy from Ireland and to connect with key stakeholders in the dairy industry in Malaysia."

The opening address was made by Minister Collins, who emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture in food production. Ambassador Reilly also shared her remarks on the potential of Irish-Malaysian partnerships in the dairy industry.

The seminar showcased a range of European dairy products from Ireland including full cream and pure salted and unsalted butter.

The event was followed by a networking session with Irish dairy exporters.

Bord Bia – Irish Food Board has a successful track record of promoting Irish Dairy products worldwide. The seminar in Malaysia is part of Bord Bia's continued efforts to raise awareness of the sustainability and high-quality of European Diary from Ireland.

Speakers :

Hilary Reilly, Ambassador of Ireland to Malaysia

Ambassador Reilly is the Irish Ambassador to Malaysia, having previously served in a number of diplomatic roles overseas and at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

Niall Collins, Minister of State for Skills and Further Education

Minister Collins is an Irish politician who has been a Teachta Dálka (T.D.) for the Limerick County constituency since 2007. He was appointed as Minister of State for Skills and Further Education in 2020.

Yifan Li, Associate Analyst at Stone X and Dairy Expert

He specializes in the dairy market and provides market insights to StoneX's clients.

About Bord Bia:

Bord Bia - Irish Food Board is a government agency within the Department of Agriculture. Bord Bia is responsible for the development of new markets and the promotion of Irish food, drink, and horticulture products internationally. The role of Bord Bia is to act as a link between Irish food, drink and horticulture companies and existing and potential customers. Bord Bia has 16 offices around the world, in Europe, Asia, Middle East and North America, to promote trade in the international market.

{Economic data} Ireland exported over €65 million in food and drink to the Malaysian market in 2022. Irish dairy exports to Malaysia rose to a value of €60 million in 2022, making it Ireland's largest food export category to the market. Due to strong demand for cheese and powders, Irish dairy exports to Malaysia are up 35% in value terms in the first 6 months of 2022 (Source: Bord Bia https://www.bordbiaperformanceandprospects.com/).

SOURCE Bord Bia