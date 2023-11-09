Bord Bia Dairy - Trade Seminar in Kuala Lumpur Nov. 7th, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bord Bia - Irish Food Board hosted a Sustainable European Dairy from Ireland trade seminar and networking event at Le Méridien, introducing EU/Irish dairy products to Malaysian distributors, importers, HORECA, and media.

The event was part of the official trade mission to Malaysia, opened by H.E. Martin Heydon T.D., Minister of State for Research and Development, Farm Safety, and New Market Development at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. (refer to PICTURE 1 link below).

H.E. Ms. Orla Tunney, the Ambassador of Ireland to Malaysia, emphasized the significance of Malaysia for Irish agri-food exports, which reached RM 298 million (€59.7 million) in 2022. (refer to PICTURE 2 link below).

Jim O'Toole, Chief Executive of Bord Bia, announced a new initiative in collaboration with the Singapore Food Innovation and Resources Center (FIRC) to support the localization of premium European dairy products from Ireland for Malaysian customers.

A presentation from Bord Bia, the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Teagasc was provided and shared valuable insights into EU/Irish dairy products and their distinct benefits, with a focus on reliable grass-fed dairy ingredients from Europe/Ireland.

The event showcased European dairy products from Ireland.

European Dairy Production: Europe is the world's largest producer of dairy products, known for its diverse, high-quality, and sustainable dairy with strict food safety standards.

Sustainable Dairy from the EU/Ireland: Ireland's dairy production is rooted in family-run farms, benefiting from a temperate climate and abundant rainfall, allowing Irish cattle to graze on grass for 240 days, with 95% of their diet being grass.

In 2022, Ireland was ranked second on the Global Food Security Index (GFSI), considering issues related to affordability, availability, and quality of food, as well as safety standards, natural resources, and resilience.

About Bord Bia - Irish Food Board: Bord Bia is a government agency promoting Irish food, drink, and horticulture products internationally, with a Southeast Asia Centre of Excellence in Singapore.

Learn more: https://european-dairy.eu/eu-dairy-market/

Disclaimer: This press release contains information solely from the author and may not necessarily represent the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the authorizing authority can be held responsible for its content.

