Born Global, Connecting the World - C&D Inc. Debuts at the "The 1st Global Summit of Chinese Enterprises Going Overseas and 2024 Mid-Year Industry Summit"

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As globalization deepens, Chinese enterprises are facing a new wave of going overseas. Recently, the two-day "The 1st Global Summit of Chinese Enterprises Going Overseas and 2024 Mid-Year Industry Summit" was held at the National University of Singapore.

The summit, initiated by Wu Xiaobo Channel and Jingdang Business School, invited more than 50 political and business leaders as well as representatives from business associations in ASEAN countries to attend. Nearly a thousand enterprise representatives who focus on the development of going overseas gathered together to focus on the trends and opportunities of enterprises going overseas. Among them, C&D Inc. was invited by the event organizer to share the three principles and seven trends of supply chain going overseas as a representative of the supply chain industry.

Think Deeply and Act with Purpose

"Charter flights to go global to seize orders" "The 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative"... Based on the huge demand and opportunities for economic transformation and upgrading, Chinese enterprises going overseas is not only the development direction of a single enterprise but also the inevitable trend of the current era.

C&D Inc., which grew up with the special economic zone, not only served as a window for "investment attraction" in the special zone in the 1980s but also started import and export trade business earlier. From the beginning, it deeply rooted in international genes and became one of the pioneers of Chinese enterprises "going out"; in the current era of expanding high-level openness, it is also one of the main forces helping Xiamen to build a new development pattern.

Relying on nearly 40 years of international business experience and the company's professional accumulation in steel, pulp and paper, automotive, agricultural products, consumer goods, minerals, energy and chemical, and emerging industries, C&D Inc. summarizes and refines the "Three principles and seven trends of supply chain going globa" from the perspective of steel supply chain going overseas, providing strategic and tactical references for Chinese enterprises going overseas in the early or initial stage.

Globalization, specialization, and localization are the three major principles that enterprises going overseas need to focus on. Analyzing the development cycle of C&D's steel supply chain business from nothing to something and from small to large, Cheng Dongfang, Deputy General Manager of C&D Inc., believes: "Enterprises going overseas must have the belief of 'going out' and not lose their direction in a complex environment; they must have the ability of 'specialization' to find marketing value in global competition; they must have the business thinking of 'localization' to solve obstacles according to local conditions."

In the process of international business, opportunities and challenges coexist. From the perspective of C&D Inc.'s supply chain business, they suggest that Chinese enterprises pay attention to the seven major trends of fighting - "From globalization to regional globalization" "From simple trade to supply chain operations" "From supply chain to industry chain" "From output going overseas to capacity going overseas" "Talent is always the key" "Green and low-carbon is always the trend" "The future is always full of imagination".

Enterprise representatives at the scene said that they used to feel that supply chain operation companies were "invisible and intangible". Through the demonstration of C&D Inc.'s real cases and experience, they felt the image of a reliable and win-win partner who "connects upstream and downstream, and connects domestic and overseas."

Guarding Industry and Leading the supply chain industry

It is understood that C&D Inc. is a core member enterprise of Xiamen C&D Corporation, a "Fortune Global 500" company, committed to providing customers with a one-stop "LIFT supply chain service" solution that covers the industry chain, including customized combinations of "Logistics" "Information" "Finance" "Trading" and other service elements, and is one of the first "National model enterprises for supply chain innovation and application".

At present, C&D Inc. mainly focuses on steel, pulp and paper, automobiles, agricultural products, consumer goods, non-ferrous minerals, energy and chemical, and mechanical and electrical industries, and has established business relationships with over 170 countries and regions around the world.

In recent years, C&D Inc. has continuously strengthened technology and financial empowerment, continuously improving the value of supply chain services through investment and logistics support, building differentiated competitive advantages, and achieving steady growth in its own scale and benefits.

Cheng Dongfang said: "Seizing the new opportunities of international development, actively integrating into the new development pattern of regional economic development and domestic and international dual circulation, C&D Inc. will continue to adhere to the concept of open cooperation, continuously optimize resource allocation, strengthen industry chain collaboration, and improve the value chain benefits, to provide professional, efficient, and reliable services for global customers, and jointly write a new chapter of open integration, mutual benefit and win-win."

