Borsch Med Launches Ikigai Health Campaign with Zeria's Chondro Max

Community Outreach Campaign Champions Healthy Lifestyle for Healthy Joints

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borsch Med Pte Ltd (BM), a leading Health and Nutrition company based in Singapore, and operated and managed by professionals in Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd (GJH), launched the "Enjoy Your Life with IKIGAI – a reason for being" campaign. This community outreach effort focuses on healthy ageing and joint pain management.

The IKIGAI campaign initiative aligns with the Singapore government's goals to raise awareness about the importance of a positive attitude towards graceful ageing. The campaign highlights the concept of Ikigai in health management, stressing the importance of a healthy life expectancy.

While Singaporeans' life expectancy has increased significantly, quality of life is often affected by ageing issues such as osteoarthritis. To address this, the Singapore government has introduced various initiatives to provide easy access to aged care services and affordable healthcare, particularly for managing joint pains. Finding joy and purpose in life is the cornerstone of the Ikigai philosophy, and a concept the Singapore government hopes to inculcate in its people so that they are more engaged towards a more connected and active lifestyle even as they age.

The IKIGAI campaign aims to support these efforts and promote a proactive approach to healthy ageing within local communities.

In efforts to perpetuate the Ikigai concept, the IKIGAI campaign found champions in Michelle Chong and her father Papa Chong. While Michelle is no stranger in the local entertainment scene, her father Papa Chong has carved a name for himself amongst the local community as an influencer in his own right. His Instagram filled with his cooking and travelling adventures have garnered quite a following. Both are believers in practicing Ikigai in their daily lives.

Papa Chong's advancing years, however, brought about joint pain which hampered his movements. She was concerned to see her father, who was constantly on the move and very active, now struggling with mobility issues such as difficulty getting out of the car, traveling, and not fully having the quality of life he desires. With Father's Day approaching, she was determined to find ways to improve her father's well-being, just as he had always supported the family.

While many elderly resign themselves to joint pain as they age, this need not be so. Chondroitin plays a significant role in maintaining both cartilage volume and Chondroitin Sulphate levels. While it decreases as one ages, Chondroitin can be replenished, and will lead to better mobility, which in turn will encourage the elderly to be more connected and participative in activities around them.

Borsch Med had recently launched a range of Chondroitin-based products by Zeria in Singapore. Zeria's Chondroitin products cater to various conditions. The following products are available in the Singapore market, which can be found in OG department stores nationwide and online at https://www.gjheshop.com/brand/zeria/, Shopee and Lazada.

Chondro Max for those experiencing persistent joint pain in their daily lives yet determined to rejuvenate their active lifestyles

for those experiencing persistent joint pain in their daily lives yet determined to rejuvenate their active lifestyles Chondro Support for active life stylers who experience occasional joint pain, either from overuse of the muscles or from injuries

for active life stylers who experience occasional joint pain, either from overuse of the muscles or from injuries Lively & Healthy Glucosamine & Chondroitin as precaution against musculoskeletal discomforts in old age.

Check out Michelle and Papa Chong's testimony at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI9zVyY0NjI

This can also be viewed on Michelle's page https://www.facebook.com/reel/770978701789813 as well as on Papa Chong's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7-w0qaxxpD/

The IKIGAI campaign will be launching a series of community activities and raising healthy ageing awareness this year, targeting senior citizens and their families. For more information on the campaign, details about Ikigai, the causes and development of back and joint pain, and health tips to alleviate symptoms, kindly visit the campaign website at ikigai-sg.net.

About Borsch Med Pte Ltd.

Established in 2004, Borsch Med Pte Ltd (BM) is a leading healthcare supplement brand in Singapore with an unwavering commitment to provide premium and quality products to enhance the lives of everyone. BM strives to continuously improve with extensive research and development to meet the needs of consumers effectively. From quality to excellence, BM's vision is to become the world's leading distributor for health products with health and well-being at the heart of everything.

About Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd.

Established in 1940, Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd. (GJH) has garnered acclaim for its steadfast dedication to ethical and responsible business conduct. With decades of experience, GJH has evolved into a trusted company in various industries with established brands including New Moon, Borsch Med, Mili, Flying Wheel, GOGO etc. Goh Joo Hin is also appointed as the distributor of Hormel, SPAM, Gulong, California Mexico, Sony Personal Entertainment Products, Gigaset Dect Phones, GP Batteries, Casio Electronic Musical Instruments, LG Home Entertainment Products and has entered the Aeries Air Purifier distribution market. Diversifying into the Health & Nutrition sector aligns with GJH's core belief in spreading happiness through excellence. Upholding rigorous standards, GJH ensures the provision of high-quality products and services tailored to diverse customer needs. GJH remains dedicated to serving the greater good, exemplified by its endeavours to support its employees, contribute positively to the community, and protect the environment. This ethos underscores GJH's enduring legacy as a conscientious corporate entity.

About Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., guided by its corporate motto "Making health is making happiness", engages in the research and development, and production and marketing of pharmaceutical products for patients using prescribed medicine and consumers who desire good health around the world. Established in 1955 and headquartered in Tokyo, Zeria develops its business with "Ethical Pharmaceuticals" and "Consumer Healthcare" as the two wheels of its business operations. The Zeria group now operates across more than 10 countries globally.

