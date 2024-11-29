Borsch Med Partners with Unity Pharmacies to Help Elderly Access Zeria Chondroitin-based Joint Health Supplements in Support of Healthy Ageing in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health and nutrition company, Borsch Med Pte Ltd (Borch Med) has announced that Zeria chrondroitin-based joint health supplements are now available at selected Unity pharmacies in Singapore. The enhanced distribution network of the Japanese-made supplements underscores Borsch Med's commitment to support Singapore's population as they embrace healthy and active ageing.

Chondroitin is a key component of cartilage that decreases with age and plays an essential role in maintaining cartilage volume and joint lubrication [1]. Regular chondroitin supplementation can help to relieve discomfort, support cartilage regeneration, and allow individuals to stay active [2].

Said Mr Goh Kai Kui, CEO of Borsch Med, "We are not only proud to join ongoing public health efforts by making Zeria chrondrotin-based joint health supplements more accessible to the elderly, but also support the needs of middle-aged and younger active individuals seeking preventive joint care, so they too can enjoy a better quality of life as they enter their golden years."

Singapore is one of the fastest aging populations in Asia [3], with an estimated one-third of all Singaporeans reaching the age of 65 and over by 2035 [4]. About 37% of respondents of a nationwide study to gauge the impact of policies aimed at supporting older people and their caregivers and families reported three or more chronic health conditions in 2017, up from 19.8% in a 2009 study [5]. Chronic health conditions such as diabetes [6] have been known to contribute to a lack of joint mobility, especially in the elderly.

The Joint Health Supplements Now Available at Unity:

Borsch Med's Chondroitin-based product line by Zeria caters to a range of joint health needs:

Chondro Max : Formulated for individuals experiencing persistent joint pain, this high chondroitin complex content supplement is designed for those who wish to maintain a vibrant, active lifestyle. It supports cartilage health, helping relieve daily joint discomfort.

: Formulated for individuals experiencing persistent joint pain, this high chondroitin complex content supplement is designed for those who wish to maintain a vibrant, active lifestyle. It supports cartilage health, helping relieve daily joint discomfort. Chondro Support : Targeted for active individuals who occasionally experience joint pain from overuse or injury, Chondro Support offers a balanced formulation to enhance joint health, relieve mild discomfort, and aid in cartilage regeneration.

: Targeted for active individuals who occasionally experience joint pain from overuse or injury, Chondro Support offers a balanced formulation to enhance joint health, relieve mild discomfort, and aid in cartilage regeneration. Lively & Healthy Glucosamine & Chondroitin: Ideal for those leading active lifestyles, this blend is a preventive measure against joint health issues. It combines glucosamine and chondroitin to promote cartilage maintenance and joint health as a precaution against musculoskeletal discomforts in later years.

About Borsch Med Pte Ltd.

Established in 2004, Borsch Med Pte Ltd (Borch Med) is a leading distributor and manufacturer of healthcare and nutrition products in Singapore. Borsch Med is operated and managed by professionals in Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd (Goh Joo Hin), which was established in 1940. For more information, please visit: https://www.gjhglobal.com/

About Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Tokyo, Zeria Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Zeria) is a leader in chondroitin-based joint health products. Zeria operates in more than 10 countries globally. Under its ethical pharmaceuticals business it manufactures, sells, imports and exports pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, veterinary pharmaceuticals, agricultural and industrial chemicals and reagents.

Under its consumer healthcare business, it manufactures, sells, imports and exports cosmetics, health foods, hygienic goods, alcohol beverages and soft drinks among others. For more information on Zeria visit: https://www.zeria.co.jp/english/corporate/

References:

[1]. Watanabe, H., Chondroitin Sulfate in Cartilage. In: Endo, T., Seeberger, P., Hart, G., Wong, CH., Taniguchi, N. (eds) Glycoscience: Biology and Medicine. Springer, Tokyo. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-4-431-54836-2_181-1

[2]. Rabade, A., Viswanatha, G.L., Nandakumar, K. et al. Evaluation of efficacy and safety of glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, and their combination regimen in the management of knee osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Inflammopharmacol 32, 1759–1775 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10787-024-01460-9

[3]. https://www.singstat.gov.sg/find-data/search-by-theme/population/elderly-youth-and-sex-profile/latest-data

[4]. https://www.statista.com/topics/5821/ageing-population-of-singapore/?form=MG0AV3#topicOverview

[5]. https://www.duke-nus.edu.sg/docs/librariesprovider3/research-policy-brief-docs/the-signs-study---i-report.pdf

[6]. https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.7556/jaoa.2020.123/html?form=MG0AV3

SOURCE Borsch Med