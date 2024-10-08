Bossjob introduces AI Photo Generator to elevate career profiles for job seekers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimed at strengthening its suite of innovative hiring solutions, Bossjob, the chat-based, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered recruitment platform in Southeast Asia (SEA), announces the launch of its latest feature, the AI Headshot Generator, designed to empower job seekers to easily create professional photo and help them stand out in today's competitive job market.

Bossjob's AI Headshot Generator enables users to create multiple polished, professional-grade headshots in just ten seconds. Users can easily update their profile picture by selecting a template for males and females that matches their skin tone and race, and can generate their photo by uploading an image or taking a clear front-facing selfie. The tool allows users to store up to five AI-generated images in their database.

The new feature offers users a personalized way to create profile photos using over 14 templates tailored to gender, skin tones, and backgrounds. By using machine learning (ML) to analyze users' facial features and optimize lighting, composition, and professionalism, the tool generates high-quality images to support users' job-hunting journey.

The feature is available for free and reflects Bossjob's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline line recruitment processes through optimized resumes and CVs.

"This new feature aims to help job seekers build a strong personal brand. Research shows that hiring managers often make snap judgments based on first impressions. We provide our users with tools to create standout headshots that can make all the difference in capturing attention," states Quak Kiat How, Co-founder and COO of Bossjob.

The feature launch aligns with the broader industry shift, as the majority of hiring managers are now open to considering AI-generated resumes. With this new tool, Bossjob enables users not only to thrive in a digital-first job market but also to make a strong impression, elevate their credibility, engage more effectively with employers, and strengthen their personal branding.

"To embrace AI while making the human workforce invaluable, job seekers can continuously leverage emerging technologies, upskill, and swiftly respond to changes in the job market by aligning with new trends," Quak emphasized.

The Singapore-based recruitment platform recently reached multiple milestones when it surpassed 4 million registered users in the Philippines, achieved recruitment agency status in Japan as well as helped its first Singaporean company expand hiring operations in Malaysia.

Bossjob started in 2018 with its Model Driven Development (MDD) of "mobile + direct chat + AI-matching," introducing direct chat into the recruitment scene. With the help of AI technologies and big data, the platform recommends highly suitable and active candidates to employers and job opportunities to job seekers.

In January, Bossjob also introduced additional features aimed at simplifying access to international jobs and remote work opportunities. Recruiters in Singapore can connect with talent across Asia, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Japan by selecting the 'International' option in posting job openings and targeting specific countries for top talent. Meanwhile, job seekers can select the "Remote Jobs" section, making it easier to browse opportunities that best match their skills and preferences.

For more information about Bossjob and its new AI Photo Generator feature, visit https://go.bossjob.sg/BossjobAI-AvatarGenerator.

