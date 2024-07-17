Bossjob Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Advance AI Capabilities in Job Matching Platform

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bossjob, an AI-Driven Talent Matching Next-Generation Recruitment Platform, proudly announces its admission into the prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program. This selection highlights Bossjob's exceptional innovation in leveraging AI to revolutionize job-matching, marking a significant milestone in its journey to transform recruitment.

Header image depicting the partnership between Bossjob and Nvidia's Inception Program a Supermicro GPU Server System, powered by Nvidia H100 GPUs, installed on site by team Bossjob in Singapore as part of its trial to build a proprietary recommendation ML model on a private cloud.

NVIDIA Inception is a program designed to accelerate the growth of startups by providing access to advanced technology and resources. Being accepted into this program validates Bossjob's innovative work and positions it for continued success in AI-driven job matching.

"This participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program reflects the commitment to revolutionizing the job matching process through AI innovation," said Quak Kiat How, COO and Co-founder of Bossjob. "In the era of Machine Learning and Large Language Models, Bossjob is privileged to build its own model on the shoulders of NVIDIA, constructing a new-generation talent matching engine. The H100 provides substantial support, and after two beta version tests, it will soon be deployed in Bossjob's production environment."

Advancing AI Matching Capabilities and Transition to Proprietary Models

Bossjob's platform currently utilizes Amazon Personalize's ML recommendation engine for its matching algorithm. While this scalable, public cloud-based framework has been effective, its customization capabilities presented some limitations in fulfilling Bossjob's long term vision of becoming a best-in-class AI hiring solution. One significant drawback is that job recommendations are not based on real-time data, leading to new employers and job seekers not receiving timely recommendations. This limitation formed the impetus to seek a solution that is not only scalable but also a highly customizable ML framework that provides users with near-instant AI recommendations to ensure best-in-class job matching at unprecedented speeds.

As part of its future plans, Bossjob is developing an in-house recommendation model using machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow. Initial experimentation with a custom superserver powered by the Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPU has shown promising results. This transition to NVIDIA's state-of-the-art GPUs will allow the company to achieve faster, more robust, and cost-effective scaling across additional job markets.

The main benefits of developing a proprietary recommendation model include greater customization and control, enabling Bossjob to quickly adapt and expand into new regions. The NVIDIA H100 servers will significantly enhance Bossjob's proprietary training model's speed and robustness, ensuring that it continues to provide top-tier AI-driven job matching services. This enhancement will streamline operations, leading to more efficient job matches and a superior user experience.

The Journey to Hyperscaled AI

Reaching 3 million users and 10 000+ daily active applications in 2023 across the Philippines and Singapore job markets, the next step in scaling up Bossjob's recommendation algorithm requires substantial data for machine learning frameworks to be effective at predicting relevant matches. These substantial datasets allow the algorithms to perform at optimal levels, ensuring high accuracy and relevancy in job matches.

Acceptance into the NVIDIA INception program is a crucial step in the AI powerhouse's validation of Bossjob's mission and vision. Bossjob is excited and proud to be part of this prestigious group, gaining deeper cooperation and access to NVIDIA's suite of Enterprise AI infrastructure.

Next Steps and User Benefits

The company sets its sights on scaling its recommendation engine towards new job markets in Southeast Asia, as well as Japan, a leading G7 economy which is currently facing a growing need for job matching domestically and internationally. With the support of NVIDIA Inception, Bossjob will continuously refine its recommendation engine, improve operational efficiency, and provide users with faster, more accurate job matches, enhancing their overall experience on the platform.

Bossjob is a chat-first, AI-powered hiring platform in Southeast Asia. Bossjob is the first online recruitment mobile software in the world to introduce an online direct hire model and precise talent matching on a global scale. This allows bosses and talents to communicate directly via chat. The Bossjob mobile app is available to download for free on both App Store and Google Play .

