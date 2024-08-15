BOTEJYU (R) Philippines Announces Collaboration Campaign with TV Anime "Attack on Titan"

OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOTEJYU Group, known for its long-established OKONOMIYAKI specialty store "BOTEJYU (R)," founded in 1946, announced a collaboration campaign with the TV anime "Attack on Titan." The campaign will run from September 1, 2024 (Sunday) to November 30, 2024 (Saturday) across all 87 BOTEJYU (R) locations in the Philippines.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202408094827/_prw_PI3lg_4rWkV17G.png

The company, which has been upholding the traditions of Japan's regional food culture while continuously challenging itself and growing for over 78 years, has expanded its stores across Japan and Asia. It remains dedicated to promoting casual and delicious Japanese cuisine.

Since opening its Mall of Asia store in July 2016, BOTEJYU (R) has expanded to 87 locations in the Philippines as of August 15, 2024. It continues to provide authentic Japanese gourmet experiences at market-competitive prices while actively pursuing new store openings in collaboration with its local staff.

To strengthen its appeal to customers who love both Japanese food and culture, the company will launch a collaboration campaign with the highly popular TV anime "Attack on Titan," which was chosen as one of the most in-demand TV programs globally in 2022, according to Parrot Analytics*. This campaign will feature various collaborative initiatives, including novelty items and special offers on food and drinks, at all 87 BOTEJYU (R) locations in the Philippines (as of August 15, 2024).

*Parrot Analytics insight: Anime and Asian series dominate 4th Annual Global TV Demand Awards, highlighting industry and consumer trends towards international content (January 25, 2022): https://www.parrotanalytics.com/announcements/anime-and-asian-series-dominate-4th-annual-global-tv-demand-awards/

By responding to the diverse needs of customers both domestically and internationally, regardless of age or background, the company aims to continue being a beloved global company for the next 100 years.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202408094827/_prw_PI4fl_4FisX39x.jpg

BOTEJYU (R) Philippines x TV Anime "Attack on Titan" Collaboration Campaign

Participating Locations: All BOTEJYU (R) Philippines stores (87 locations)

Campaign Period: September 1, 2024 (Sunday) – November 30, 2024 (Saturday)

Campaign Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202408094827-O2-G4QJ4xTk.pdf

About BOTEJYU Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202408094827-O1-IY0BhALJ.pdf

Official website: https://www.botejyu.co.jp/

X: https://twitter.com/BOTEJYU_Global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Botejyuph

SOURCE BOTEJYU Group H.D Co., Ltd.