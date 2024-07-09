BrainPad Empowers Japanese Companies with Brandwatch Social Media Management

CHICAGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPad Inc., a leading provider of marketing solutions (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomohiro Sekiguchi), is excited to announce it will begin selling Brandwatch Social Media Management in Japan. This market leading solution empowers companies to effectively manage their social media footprint, improve brand engagement, and achieve their marketing goals.

Brandwatch social suite overview video (Japanese)

Bridging the Gap, Boosting Engagement

For over a decade, BrainPad has delivered Brandwatch's social listening and market research tool, Brandwatch Consumer Research, to Japanese businesses. Recognizing the growing demand for streamlined social media management, BrainPad is introducing Brandwatch Social Media Management - a seamless solution for managing brand accounts and fostering deeper consumer engagement.

Enhanced Brand Control and Improved Customer Experience

Brandwatch Social Media Management offers a centralized platform for managing social media accounts, streamlining workflows, and ensuring brand consistency.

Key features include:

Effortless Content Management : Schedule and publish content across multiple platforms from a single interface.

: Schedule and publish content across multiple platforms from a single interface. Streamlines Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Easily manage customer interactions and conversations directly within the platform, driving an even more customer focused experience.

Easily manage customer interactions and conversations directly within the platform, driving an even more customer focused experience. Data-Driven Insights: Track key performance indicators (KPIs) and gain actionable insights with pre-built reports delivered automatically to stakeholders.

Track key performance indicators (KPIs) and gain actionable insights with pre-built reports delivered automatically to stakeholders. Powerful Social Listening: Leverage industry-leading social listening capabilities powered by Brandwatch's official partnerships with major platforms including Meta, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

Leverage industry-leading social listening capabilities powered by Brandwatch's official partnerships with major platforms including Meta, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Reddit. AI-Driven Optimization: Utilize AI to refine content strategies and gain a deeper understanding of audience engagement.

Utilize AI to refine content strategies and gain a deeper understanding of audience engagement. Enhanced Data Security: Benefit from Brandwatch's established partnerships with leading platforms, ensuring data security, stable connections, and access to the latest integrations.

Benefit from Brandwatch's established partnerships with leading platforms, ensuring data security, stable connections, and access to the latest integrations. Unified Influencer Marketing: Discover, manage, and measure influencer partnerships seamlessly with Brandwatch Influence.

Complete Social Marketing Solution

In addition to Brandwatch Consumer Research, which it currently offers, Brainpad is now offering a social media management tool that enables companies to not only conduct market research and understand consumer needs through social networking, but also provide secure account management and influencer marketing.

"Companies can now take control of their social media presence with confidence," says Edward Doyne-Ditmas, VP of Partnerships at Brandwatch. "Brainpad's launch of Brandwatch Social Media Management marks a significant step forward in empowering Japanese businesses to engage authentically and build stronger relationships with their customers".

"BrainPad is committed to helping companies connect seamlessly with their consumers and drive brand engagement. The launch of Brandwatch Social Media Management reinforces this commitment and provides Japanese businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving social media landscape." Says Kibe Masaru, Deputy General Manager, XaaS Unit.

To learn more visit our dedicated webpage or contact us by clicking here.

About BrainPad Inc.

BrainPad, is a leading provider of data analysis and utilization consulting and associated services and software, headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan. BrainPad leverages its expertise in marketing and technology to provide businesses with innovative solutions for customer acquisition, engagement, and loyalty.

About Cision

Brandwatch is a Cision owned company. Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

