BRANDSTARS "2024 Korea Luxury Brand " Announcement

News provided by

BrandStars

01 Jul, 2024, 17:22 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Stars Selection Committee announced the final selection of the 7th "2024 Korea Luxury Brand of the Year."

We selected the most popular brand among Asian consumers first and announced it in Korea, China, and Asia at the same time.

The final industry brand selected was Car_'Genesis', Smartphone_Samsung Electronics 'Galaxy Fold', TV_LG Electronics OLED TV, Refrigerator_ 'Dios', Air conditioner, 'whisen', Shopping_'Shinsegae', Duty Free_' Shilla', Boiler_'Kyungdong Navien', Healthy Food_'Jeonggwanjang', Ready-to-eat food_'CJ Bibigo', for children_Agabang, Petfood_'Harimpetfood', K-pop idol_'Blackpink'

For K-Beauty Part, AmorePacific 'SulhwasooLaneige', LG Household & Health Care ' whoo, sum37', Beauty Device_'Glampalm', Anti-aging_'K-Pop Cosmetics Miko Peptox', women's cleanser_ 'Jenacell', Nail art_'Vavacoco' were selected.

In K-Fashion, Bag_'MCM', Clothing_'Wooyoungmi', sunglasses_'Gentle Monster' were selected.

SOURCE BrandStars

Also from this source

BRANDSTARS Announces 2024 Korea Representative Brand

The BRANDSTARS Selection Committee hosted the 6th 2024 Korea Representative Brand and selected Korea's best brands by industry. This event, which is...

BRANDSTARS Announces '2023 Korean Wave Brands (KWB)'

The representative brands for each category of '2023 Korean Wave Brands (KWB)' hosted by the BRANDSTARS Selection Committee have been announced....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics