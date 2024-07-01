BRANDSTARS "2024 Korea Luxury Brand " Announcement

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Stars Selection Committee announced the final selection of the 7th "2024 Korea Luxury Brand of the Year."

We selected the most popular brand among Asian consumers first and announced it in Korea, China, and Asia at the same time.

The final industry brand selected was Car_'Genesis', Smartphone_Samsung Electronics 'Galaxy Fold', TV_LG Electronics OLED TV, Refrigerator_ 'Dios', Air conditioner, 'whisen', Shopping_'Shinsegae', Duty Free_' Shilla', Boiler_'Kyungdong Navien', Healthy Food_'Jeonggwanjang', Ready-to-eat food_'CJ Bibigo', for children_Agabang, Petfood_'Harimpetfood', K-pop idol_'Blackpink'

For K-Beauty Part, AmorePacific 'Sulhwasoo, Laneige', LG Household & Health Care ' whoo, sum37', Beauty Device_'Glampalm', Anti-aging_'K-Pop Cosmetics Miko Peptox', women's cleanser_ 'Jenacell', Nail art_'Vavacoco' were selected.

In K-Fashion, Bag_'MCM', Clothing_'Wooyoungmi', sunglasses_'Gentle Monster' were selected.

