Brandstars "2025 Korean wave luxury brands" Announcement

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Stars Selection Committee announced the final selection results of the "2025 Korean wave luxury brands"

Marking its eighth anniversary this year, the event, which will be presented together by major media in China and Asia, is aimed at selecting and presenting representative Korean wave luxury brand to overseas consumers who love K-wave and providing correct information to help consumers make choices.

The final industrial brands selected are Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7, 'Bespoke Ai' 'Hyundai Genesis, Ioniq', 'Kyungdong Navien', and 'Bacchus'.

'Shilla Duty Free' in the shopping sector, 'K-Pop Demon Hunters', 'BTS', 'BlackPink' in the entertainment sector, 'Jeju Island' in the tourism sector and 'Sky Water Show' in the tourism performance sector.

In the K-beauty category, comprehensive cosmetics 'Amore Pacific Sulwhasoo' and LG Household and Health Care's 'The Whoo', health beauty 'Olive Young', oriental cosmetics 'PyunKang Yul', and UV protection 'BUSHMAN'.

In the healthcare sector, the red ginseng brand 'Jungkwanjang, the liver health brand 'Bionutrigen_JB Milk Thistle Super', and the comprehensive examination 'Samsung Seoul Hospital'.

In the K-food category, CJ Bibigo, Binggrae banana Flavored milk, Nongshim Shin Ramens, Chapagetti, Ottogi Ketchup, Parisbaguette, Orion ChocoPie, and "Sinjeon Tteokbokki" and "Buldak Ramens" were finally selected as "representative spicy K-food".

In the luxury brand(KSME) category, Hair iron 'GlamPalm', Foot care 'Well-being Health Gounbal', Anti-aging 'Mico Peptox' was were selected.

