Brankas Disburse API will enable drivers on new Philippine ride-hailing app PeekUp to collect earnings instantly after each ride.

MANILA, Philippines, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brankas and PeekUp Pay have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) under which Brankas will support PeekUp Pay with instant disbursement capabilities in the PeekUp Driver app , now available on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Brankas and PeekUp Forge Partnership for Instant Driver Ride Earnings

PeekUp Pay will integrate Brankas Disburse API into the PeekUp Driver app that PeekUp driver partners will use to pick up ride-hailing customers, receive earnings, and clock rewards. Brankas Disburse API, which enables bulk disbursements of loans, salary, payouts, and insurance, will enable PeekUp Pay to instantly deposit ride earnings into each driver partner's bank account.

PeekUp announced in January 2024 that it is set to enter the Philippines market with a promise of better customer experience. The app aims to address ride cancellations, priority bookings, and compete with Grab, the sole operator since Uber's exit in 2018.

Dave Almarinez, Founder and CEO of PeekUp Pay, an affiliate of A Force Ventures Inc, said "Ensuring our drivers are paid on time while keeping platform fees low are among our biggest concerns. Brankas is one of the few payment platforms to offer real-time settlement with an incredibly easy onboarding process, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing the best experience for both our drivers partners and customers."

Todd Schweitzer, CEO and Co-founder of Brankas, said. "In the mobility industry, reliable real-time payments are critical for getting people and shipments to their destinations on time without the hassle of delays, app errors, or fraud. Our partnership with PeekUp Pay reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class payment solutions that contribute to the efficiency of our transport ecosystem."

About PeekUp Pay

PeekUp Pay is the official payment platform for PeekUp Mobility, which aims to redefine the transportation landscape for Filipino commuters by offering more affordable, reliable and convenient mobility solutions for both passengers and driver partners.

About Brankas

Brankas is a leading global open finance technology provider. We provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas' secure open banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can use Brankas APIs to create new digital experiences for their users.

