Brave Connective Partners with Plug and Play to Drive Innovation and Regional Growth

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Connective Holdings Inc. (BCHI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Plug and Play, one of the world's largest global innovation platforms. This collaboration marks a milestone in Brave Connective's roadmap to scale its digital ecosystem across advertising, data, communications, and loyalty through global startup and technology co-creation.

Under the partnership, Plug and Play will co-develop an Innovation Strategy Roadmap to accelerate Brave Connective's multi-brand growth and regional expansion. The engagement will also allow Brave Connective and its portfolio companies to connect with Plug and Play's global network of over 550 corporate partners, 100,000 startups, and 60 innovation hubs worldwide.

"Brave Connective hopes to integrate the strengths of its portfolio companies—m360 for omnichannel communications, AdSpark for data-driven marketing and advertising, Inquiro for analytics and privacy-first insights, and Rush for loyalty and customer engagement—to help Philippine enterprises scale in the digital economy," said Nikko Acosta, President and Group CEO of Brave Connective Holdings Inc. "Our partnership with Plug and Play helps fulfill this mission by giving us access to global innovation practices and startup ecosystems, plus open up new opportunities for collaboration with multiple markets," adds Acosta.

Through this engagement, Brave will gain access to Playbook, Plug and Play's innovation platform, curated startup introductions, participate in the APAC Summit and other global industry expos. This will help Brave recognize and test promising technologies, and establish strategic relationships aimed at strengthening its capabilities in AI, MarTech, AdTech, and CPaaS.

"Plug and Play is delighted to welcome Brave Connective into our global innovation community," said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner, Plug and Play APAC. "Brave's ecosystem of digital companies is a strong example of how venture building can drive transformation. Together, we aim to co-create new pathways for the Philippines and Southeast Asian digital industries and markets to thrive in a bigger innovation landscape."

This partnership forms part of Brave's broader strategy to institutionalize innovative technologies across its growing portfolio of companies, and enhance its market position in the Philippines, and expand into regional opportunities. It also reflects the shared vision of Globe and 917Ventures to strengthen the country's participation in the global innovation economy by linking enterprise challenges with world-class startup capabilities.

About Brave Connective Holdings Inc.

Brave Connective Holdings Inc. (BCHI) is an omnitech solutions provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Globe Capital Ventures Holdings, Inc. Its portfolio integrates communications (m360), digital advertising (AdSpark), data technology (Inquiro), and customer engagement solutions (Rush) to power AI-enabled customer engagement, privacy-first personalization, and scalable business transformation. BCHI serves enterprise partners across Southeast Asia.

https://www.braveconnective.ph/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries, where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was launched in Singapore in 2010, and we are now present in five cities in Southeast Asia with additional locations in China, Japan, Korea and India. We work closely with both the public and private sectors with programs, innovation initiatives, and startup investments across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com

