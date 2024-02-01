Breaking Barriers to Education - FBS and SUKA Society Propel Orang Asli Children into Standard One

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS, a leading global broker, sponsors the 2024 academic year syllabus for six preschools in Peninsular Malaysia as part of the Empowered2Teach program by SUKA Society. FBS and SUKA Society supplied teaching resources to facilitate the educational journey of indigenous children in remote villages and prepare them for formal primary education.

At least 7,000 indigenous children in Peninsular Malaysia do not have access to school education, according to a Jabatan Kemajuan Orang Asli (JAKOA) report. To make its contribution to breaking education barriers in the region, FBS supported the Empowered2Teach program and purchased teaching resources for six schools in Slim River, Gopeng, Tapah, Gua Musang, and Kuala Rompin. These materials aim to ensure holistic development and improve language, numeracy, motor skills, and young learners' emotional well-being and social interaction.

Aizzat Arfa, FBS Representative in Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We at FBS are delighted to continue our collaboration with SUKA Society and contribute to the Empowered2Teach program. Not only does this project align with our brand's mission to improve access to quality education, but it also positively impacts local communities in need. We believe that with our support of the preschool syllabus, Orang Asli children will have a more solid foundation and better preparation for Standard One."

Empowered2Teach program, spearheaded by SUKA Society, is dedicated to breaking barriers and providing access to education for indigenous children in remote villages. Anderson Selvasegaram, Executive Director of SUKA Society, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with FBS in our mission to empower Orang Asli children through education. Their sponsorship of the preschool syllabus for six schools in Peninsular Malaysia is a testament to their commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of these young learners. By pooling our resources and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will pave the way for a brighter future for these communities."

The joint efforts of FBS and SUKA Society are a testament to their shared commitment to empowering communities through education, particularly to pave the way for a brighter future for Orang Asli children in Malaysia.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

About SUKA Society

SUKA Society or Persatuan Kebajikan Suara Kanak-kanak Malaysia (SUKA) is a registered Non Governmental Organization (ROS: PPM-001-10-22102010) set up to protect and to preserve the best interests of children.

