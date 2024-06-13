BREAKING BOUNDARIES: GLOBAL FITNESS LEADER ANYTIME FITNESS CELEBRATES MILESTONE WITH 50TH CLUB OPENING IN MALAYSIA

SERI KEMBANGAN, Malaysia, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major boost for fitness enthusiasts and community well-being, Anytime Fitness, the world's leading fitness franchise, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 50th club in Malaysia, conveniently located at Amerin Mall.

This exciting milestone not only cements Anytime Fitness as a leading fitness chain in Malaysia but also highlights its dedication to transforming the health and wellness scene nationwide as Anytime Fitness is all about empowering communities and promoting a culture of health, vitality, and inclusivity.

Pictured from Left to Right: Taka Suzuki, Vice President and Sander Van Den Born, Executive Vice President from Self Esteem Brands International (Master Franchisors from Anytime Fitness); Azmi Sadaka and Faheem Essop, Franchisees of Anytime Fitness Amerin Mall; Mark De Joya, Chief Operating Officer, Anytime Fitness Asia and Rick Mecum, Senior Operations, Self Esteem Brands International officiating the Grand Opening with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony.

The grand opening of the 50th club marks a significant milestone in Anytime Fitness' mission to offer convenient 24-hour fitness options to Malaysians, signifying a key moment in our journey. With a steadfast focus on fostering a healthier Malaysian society, the brand aims to inspire individuals to embark on a transformative journey towards physical and mental well-being, representing the mantra that "Real Life Never Stops".

"We are truly humbled by the incredible support and most importantly, the confidence Malaysians have shown in our fitness facilities. This has certainly amplified our passion and strengthens our commitment to expand even more coupled with innovative fitness programs as Malaysia's fitness and wellness partner," said Johannes Raadsma, CEO of Anytime Fitness Asia and President and Co-Founder of Inspire Brands Asia, holder of the regional master franchise license for Southeast Asia.

Executive Vice President, Sander Van Den Born and Vice President, Taka Suzuki from Self Esteem Brands International—master franchisors for Anytime Fitness—were also present to support the official club opening of franchisees Faheem Essop and Azmi Sadaka on their mission to support Malaysians' passionate fitness community towards healthier and stronger lives – for anyone, anywhere, anytime. Other franchisees nationwide were also present showing their support in this unified mission.

The new Anytime Fitness branch at Amerin Mall covers almost 800 square meters, featuring top-notch equipment from leading global brands like Hammer Strength, Life Fitness, Matrix Fitness, Ziva, and Evolt – the World's First Intelligent Bioscan. Alongside personalised coaching and unlimited group classes, it offers a complete sanctuary for members to improve their overall well-being.

With a global network encompassing over 5 million members across 5,500 gyms spanning 42 countries, Anytime Fitness extends a golden opportunity for Malaysians to embark on a transformative wellness journey that transcends borders. By leveraging their membership privileges, individuals can gain exclusive access to Anytime Fitness clubs anytime, anywhere in Klang Valley, Johor, Penang, and worldwide.

The event was further energised with thrilling fitness challenges for both Men & Women Category. Attendees were also invited to join the group classes – Zumba and Salsation, adding to the overall excitement of the grand opening celebration.

About Anytime Fitness Malaysia

Anytime Fitness (AF) Malaysia is part of the world's largest and fastest-growing 24-hour fitness franchise, serving over 5 million members worldwide across 5,500 AF clubs across key Southeast Asian markets namely Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines — three countries where Anytime Fitness operates the most clubs in the industry — as well as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. With a focus on convenience, affordability, and community, we strive to make fitness accessible to everyone, everywhere. Our clubs offer state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, and a supportive atmosphere to help members achieve their fitness goals.

For more information about Anytime Fitness Malaysia visit https://www.anytimefitness.my/

