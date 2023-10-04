Breaking Boundaries in Wound Care, AMS BioteQ at Medical Japan 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

AMS BioteQ: Pioneering Innovation in Antibiotics and Advanced Dressings

AMS BioteQ Make Its Debut at Medical Japan 2023 Tokyo

Since its establishment in 2018, AMS BioteQ, headquartered in Taiwan, has dedicated itself to the development of cutting-edge antibiotics and antimicrobial dressings. Among their remarkable achievements stands SIPSIPTM Pro (SIPSIP), an innovative gelatin-based hydrophilic dressing renowned for its superior water absorption and non-adhesive properties. This dressing proves ideal for the moist treatment of challenging wounds, including pressure injuries and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), consistently outperforming existing alternatives in wound healing rates and overall effectiveness.

Showcasing Innovation at Medical Japan 2023 Tokyo

From October 11 to 13, AMS BioteQ will be prominently featured at Medical Japan 2023 Tokyo, a leading B2B exhibition in the Japanese biomedical industry. This annual event brings together manufacturers, industry experts, and professionals from medical devices, supplies, geriatric care, and pharmaceutical sectors for product demonstrations and networking. As a dynamic player in the Asia Pacific biotech sector, AMS BioteQ aims to showcase its groundbreaking products and explore promising cross-border business opportunities.

Moist Treatment: Revolutionizing Wound Care

The global prevalence of diabetes, estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) at 422 million people, carries a staggering risk factor for diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) ranging from 19% to 34%. Even more alarming, 20% of DFU patients ultimately face limb amputations due to uncontrolled conditions. Chronic wounds, encompassing conditions such as ischemic leg ulcers and bedsores, underscore the pressing need for advanced wound care.

Traditionally, wound treatment centered on keeping wounds dry to mitigate infection risks. However, recent advancements in the field have championed moist wound treatment, emphasizing the importance of maintaining balanced moisture levels without excessive drying. This approach stimulates the release of growth factors and supports the vital function of fibroblasts, essential for wound healing. Here, the SIPSIP dressing excels by offering an optimal moist environment while preventing wound adhesion.

Key Features of SIPSIP Dressing:

Gelatin-based, non-toxic, biodegradable, and eco-friendly.

Compliant with corporate ESG principles.

Highly hydrophilic, effectively absorbing wound exudate and sustaining a moist environment.

Exceptional liquid absorption, capable of holding up to 25 to 35 times its weight.

Remains structurally intact even after 24 hours of immersion in water.

Promotes robust tissue regeneration, minimizes scarring, and expedites wound healing.

Scientific Validation on SIPSIP's Superiority

AMS BioteQ's dedication to innovation is well-evidenced through rigorous scientific testing. Their research and development team conducted meticulous animal experiments utilizing a mouse wound model to assess healing rates and wound tissue sections. The results of this study compared SIPSIP dressing against commercially available collagen dressings, revealing a distinct advantage. While conventional dressings may show faster initial healing rates, SIPSIP consistently maintains wound stability throughout the entire healing process.

AMS-2140, Pioneering Antiviral Innovation

In addition to its impressive dressing technology, AMS BioteQ is poised to unveil AMS-2140, an innovative antiviral compound, at Medical Japan 2023 Tokyo. CEO Dr. George Tsai successfully acquired the extraction technology from National Chung Hsing University, enabling AMS BioteQ to derive AMS-2140 from natural herbs. Remarkably, AMS-2140 exhibits the capacity to inhibit the infectivity of the dengue virus while remaining non-toxic to animals. This pioneering development positions AMS BioteQ as a potential trailblazer in the realm of antiviral drug development.

AMS BioteQ's debut at Medical Japan 2023 Tokyo symbolizes a pivotal moment in the trajectory of biotech innovation within the Asia Pacific region. Their groundbreaking gelatin-based dressing, SIPSIP, offers renewed hope for patients grappling with chronic and challenging wounds. It not only provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional wound care but also represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of wound healing solutions.

Simultaneously, the introduction of AMS-2140, an antiviral compound with immense potential, underscores AMS BioteQ's unwavering commitment to advancing medical science and enhancing patient outcomes. As AMS BioteQ takes center stage at this event, it signifies a decisive step forward in their mission to provide superior healthcare solutions to the global medical community.

During the exhibition, R&D Director Dr. Ying-Ting Yeh and R&D Manager Dr. Caleb Tang will deliver presentations on SIPSIPTM Pro and AMS-2140 for three consecutive days, warmly welcoming all biotech professionals to explore the details of these new products as well as potential business collaboration opportunities.

AMS BioteQ Booth at Medical Japan 2023 Tokyo

Time: October 11 (Wed) - October 13 (Fri) 10:00-17:00

Venue: Makuhari Messe Hall 1, Chiba, Japan

Booth No.: Aisle 4, Booth 31 (4-31)

Official Website (English): https://www.medical-jpn.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html

