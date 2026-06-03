Breaking Traditional Financial Barriers: HTX Launches U.S. Stock Futures TradFi Trading Contest with a Massive 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

APIA, Samoa, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its U.S. Stock Futures TradFi Trading Contest on June 1, 2026. From now until June 11 at 12:00 (UTC), both new and existing users can trade designated pairs to compete for a share of a generous 50,000 USDT prize pool.

Breaking Down Traditional Finance Barriers: Seamless 24/7 Trading of U.S. Stock Assets

As traditional finance and the crypto market continue to converge, crypto users are showing growing demand for cross-market and diversified asset allocation. To help global users participate in traditional financial markets with lower barriers and higher efficiency, HTX has innovatively launched the U.S. Stock Futures TradFi Trading Contest, enabling users to seize investment opportunities in global core assets within a crypto trading framework.

According to the official announcement, this event covers the world's most highly watched traditional commodities and tech giants. On the HTX platform, users can directly use USDT to trade USDT-M Perpetual Futures for highly sought-after premium U.S. stocks and TradFi assets, including USOIL, SPX500, XAU, NVDA, TSLAX, MSTRX, GOOGL, XAG, and INTCX.

By removing the trading-time and geographical restrictions of traditional stock markets, HTX delivers a true 24/7 U.S. stock-trading experience. Users can flexibly adjust their positions according to market shifts, allowing them to capture timely trading opportunities amid global macroeconomic events, industry trends, and asset price fluctuations, ultimately achieving more efficient asset allocation and risk management.

50,000 USDT Prize Pool to Incentivize Both New and Existing Users

This trading contest features a total prize pool of 50,000 USDT, rewarding both new and existing users for their participation.

During the event, users who complete futures trades on designated pairs and reach a cumulative trading volume of 10,000 USDT will be eligible to compete for rankings and share a 47,000 USDT prize pool. Notably, the top three users by trading volume will walk away with fixed rewards of 10,000 USDT, 8,000 USDT, and 5,000 USDT, respectively.

To encourage more users to experience the unique appeal of U.S. stock futures, HTX has rolled out a dedicated 3,000 USDT prize pool for newcomers. During the event, new users who complete futures trades on designated pairs with a cumulative trading volume of 500 USDT, while maintaining a position of ≥100 USDT for at least 2 days, will have the chance to receive a 3 USDT reward. Rewards will be distributed based on the trading-volume rankings of eligible users on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Event Details: https://www.htx.com.ph/microapps/en-us/contract-transaction/web/competitionDetail?activityId=177993903503225&bizLine=1

HTX Leads a New Trend in Crypto Trading with a User-First Approach

In recent years, as the crypto market's user base has matured, demand for cross-asset and cross-market trading instruments has surged. HTX continuously expands its product boundaries. While consistently optimizing trading services for mainstream crypto assets, HTX actively explores pathways for integrating traditional financial assets into the crypto trading ecosystem, providing users with a more diversified selection of investment vehicles.

The launch of the U.S. Stock Futures TradFi Trading Contest not only opens a new channel for users to participate in global core asset markets, but also further enriches HTX's trading product lineup. Moving forward, HTX will continue to optimize the product experience centered around user needs, expand high-quality asset categories, and build a secure, transparent, and highly efficient comprehensive digital asset trading platform for global traders.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

SOURCE HTX