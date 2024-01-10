The new facility is a key strategic investment to strengthen Brenntag Essentials' distribution platform in Southeast Asia , the first of the company's tollgates with mixing and blending capabilities in Vietnam

Customers in Vietnam will benefit from fast and flexible solvent-based solutions and access to regional supply chain services

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the opening of its new mixing and blending facility in Dong Nai province, a key economic zone in the South of Vietnam, approximately 30 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Brenntag Essentials strengthens its distribution platform in Southeast Asia by inaugurating a new mixing and blending facility in Vietnam

The cutting-edge facility in Dong Nai represents a significant investment in advancing Brenntag's capabilities and delivering high-quality products and services to meet the growing demands of its customers. Its strategic location is close to Brenntag Vietnam's last mile operations, a regional tollgate with bulk storage tanks with capacities of over 21,000 cubic meters, and a jetty catering to vessels with deadweight tonnage capacity of up to 50,000.

Ewout van Jarwaarde, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag Essentials said, "Brenntag Essentials brings our 'triple' business model to life with the new mixing and blending operation in Vietnam, by delivering local operational and service excellence in our last mile operations, optimizing and upgrading our Vietnam site network and strengthening regional tollgate capacities, and global sourcing and interregional optimization by connecting the Vietnam facility to Brenntag Essentials' global supply chain network."

The new facility occupies over 3900 square meters and boasts a modern design optimized for safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Equipped with state-of-the-art mixing and blending capabilities, and advanced testing laboratories to ensure every product meets quality and regulatory standards, the site will serve as a hub for the mixing, blending, drumming, and packaging of a wide range of chemical products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Chan Huan Yong, President of Brenntag Essentials Asia Pacific said, "I am incredibly proud of our Vietnam team, who has consistently been delivering outstanding service to our customers and growing the Brenntag Essentials business in Vietnam through the years. Today's facility inauguration is yet another major achievement by our Vietnam team, having delivered the project safely and on time. With the strong support from and partnership with our customers, we invested in this mixing and blending facility for solvent-based solutions to support our customers' success in Southeast Asia. In the next expansion phase, we will also be offering water-based solutions by the end of 2024."

About Brenntag:

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,500 employees worldwide and operates a network of about 600 sites in 72 countries. In 2022, Brenntag generated sales of around 19.4 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials, and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full-line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares (ISIN DEE000A1DAHH0) have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, and in the DAX since September 2021. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed on the DAX 50 ESG and DAX ESG Target. For more information, visit www.brenntag.com

SOURCE Brenntag