BRG Continues Expansion of Energy & Climate Bench with Senior Expert Hire in Singapore

Appointment is second hire in Energy & Climate team this month and augments Asia-Pacific energy disputes capabilities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is pleased to announce that Phillip Solomon has joined the firm as a managing director in its Energy & Climate practice, based in Singapore.

A seasoned energy industry expert, Mr. Solomon brings nearly 30 years of experience in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), power, renewables, water and utility infrastructure sectors. Throughout his career, he has led the development of energy projects around the globe, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where he has developed and managed joint ventures with Asian LNG entities and customers; and has been appointed as an expert witness in relation to royalty payment disputes and LNG trading arbitrations. He is active on the APAC Committee of the Association of Energy Negotiators.

"APAC is set to invest trillions of dollars in the energy sector in the next decade as it becomes a critical global destination for the investments and infrastructure needed for the ongoing energy transition. We are delighted to have such an experienced practitioner join us to help our clients in the region navigate this transition and prosper," said Christopher Goncalves , chair of BRG's Energy & Climate practice. "Phillip's regional expertise, combined with his depth of industry experience—as owner/operator, original equipment manufacturer, consultant and expert witness—will be a significant value-add for our clients."

"With Phillip's hire, BRG has seized a strategic opportunity to deepen its bench of energy experts," said Mustafa Hadi, BRG's APAC leader. "His industry track record and strong regional network match our focus areas in APAC and complement our strong capabilities in the mining, infrastructure and construction sectors. Working closely with our leading valuation and damages practice, and tapping into our global network of energy specialists, Phillip will offer clients access to a unique value proposition. We are delighted to welcome him to our growing team in the APAC region."

A veteran energy industry player, with decades of experience advising and managing upstream oil and gas projects, Mr. Solomon regularly provides strategic and commercial advice to the energy sector on matters such as LNG and floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) issues, country entry strategies, joint-venture establishment and management, due diligence for merger and acquisition transactions, financial analysis, assurance and project finance. Mr. Solomon also brings expertise in developing power-generation projects including gas turbines, windfarms and long-duration energy storage.

"The BRG team is involved in many market-leading projects and complex, high-value disputes in the region and around the world, and client demand is only growing," said Mr. Solomon. "I'm thrilled to join the firm as it continues on its impressive growth trajectory."

Before joining BRG, Mr. Solomon was the founder and executive director of a boutique energy consultancy, where he provided commercial advisory services to the governments of Singapore and Australia in relation to major energy infrastructure projects. Before launching his own consultancy, Mr. Solomon was a senior executive in leading oil and gas companies including Gaffney Cline & Associates, Baker Hughes, GE Oil & Gas, Santos and General Electric.

