Bridge Alliance welcomes du as member operator to collaborate on IoT commercial opportunities in the UAE

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Alliance, the leading mobile alliance globally, welcomes du as its member operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both organisations signed a membership agreement at the recent GITEX GLOBAL 2025 held in Dubai, which will pave the way for them to collaborate on Internet of Things (IoT) business in the UAE and share knowledge and best practices in IoT.

Bridge Alliance has been at the forefront of enabling cross-operator collaborations among its members, providing a platform for global telecom operators to co-create solutions and partner with technology leaders worldwide. du is leading the UAE to a digitally enabled tomorrow powered by 5G-Advanced through its expansive range of innovative mobile, broadband, ICT, network infrastructure and fintech services.

Key benefits of their membership include global reach and IoT synergies for collaborative innovation, enhanced market presence for both organisations within and outside the UAE, opportunities to co-create and collaborate with global technology leaders, and platform-based connectivity solutions across multiple business verticals.

Bridge Alliance's expertise in IoT and its extensive footprint in Asia Pacific will strengthen du's IoT offerings and bring potential new collaboration for du when enterprise customers in APAC request IoT services in the UAE. Meanwhile, du's membership will unlock new IoT opportunities for Bridge Alliance in the UAE. This addition significantly expands Bridge Alliance's presence in the Middle East, building on its existing partnership with stc in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: "Joining Bridge Alliance represents a significant milestone in du's journey toward global expansion and innovation. As we continue to harness AI and drive technological transformation, this collaboration will enable us to leverage the collective expertise of 35+ leading telecom operators worldwide, driving enhanced IoT solutions and creating new opportunities for our customers."

Dr Ong Geok Chwee, CEO at Bridge Alliance said: "We are delighted to welcome du to Bridge Alliance as our first ever member operator in the UAE. du's innovative approach to telecommunications and their strong market presence in the UAE make them an invaluable addition to our global footprint. Together, we will accelerate IoT innovation and create collaborative solutions that benefit enterprises in both Asia Pacific and the UAE."

Enterprises in APAC seeking IoT connectivity in the UAE, or those in UAE seeking IoT connectivity in APAC can approach Bridge Alliance and du respectively to meet their connectivity needs.

-end-

About Bridge Alliance





Bridge Alliance, the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. Our alliance today covers 35 members who serve close to 2 billion customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.

Bridge Alliance's members and partners include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS, China Telecom, China Unicom, CSL, CTM, Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Maxis, Metfone, MobiFone, Optus, Singtel, SK Telecom, stc (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait), SoftBank Corp., Taiwan Mobile, and Telkomsel.

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

SOURCE Bridge Alliance