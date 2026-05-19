Bridgespan Study Finds Systemic Constraints Limiting Nonprofit Effectiveness in Southeast Asia

Research outlines five shifts for funders and intermediaries to strengthen nonprofit impact.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven in 10 nonprofit leaders surveyed across Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore cite the lack of long-term, flexible funding as a critical challenge, leaving many organisations unable to invest in capacity or scale their impact, according to new research from The Bridgespan Group.

These findings come at a pivotal moment. While Southeast Asia has seen rapid growth in private wealth and philanthropic ambition, this has not translated into a stronger nonprofit sector equipped for sustained, scalable impact. At the same time, demand for nonprofit services is rising due to demographic shifts, climate pressures, and gaps in public systems.

Against this backdrop, Bridgespan's research highlights the challenges nonprofits face on the ground as well as solutions.

"Nonprofits in Southeast Asia are a critical part of the region's social fabric, serving as key partners in delivering essential services, informing policy, and catalysing social and climate innovation," said Keeran Sivarajah, Bridgespan partner and co-author of the report. "Yet our research finds that many nonprofits operate with just enough resources to sustain day-to-day activities, but not enough to invest in innovation or develop the organisational strength needed to expand their impact."

The report draws on a survey of more than 160 nonprofit leaders across Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, alongside in-country workshops and interviews with sector stakeholders. It identifies systemic constraints that limit nonprofit effectiveness.

More than 40 percent reported having fewer than six months of operating reserves. Smaller nonprofits headquartered outside Java in Indonesia and Peninsular Malaysia are three to five times more likely to have fewer than three months of reserves.

"Nonprofits across Southeast Asia are not short on ambition – they are constrained by how funding flows and how the system supports them," said Keeran. "Many have enough to keep going, but not enough to grow."

The report outlines five shifts for funders, nonprofits, and intermediaries to unlock greater impact across the region, combining a clear diagnosis with practical, actionable steps:

Change the nature of funding to be long-term and flexible, enabling organisations to plan ahead and invest in core capabilities Target investments to develop nonprofit leaders, staff, and boards, strengthening governance, management, and organisational effectiveness Support smaller organisations and those based outside major cities, helping address geographic and structural inequities in funding and delivery Establish shared data and support services, improving coordination, learning, and operational efficiency across the sector Strengthen pathways for nonprofits and government to work together, enabling alignment on shared priorities and scaling impact

"These shifts are practical and achievable," said Ying Yap, manager at Bridgespan and co-author of the report. "They reflect what nonprofit leaders themselves are asking for – investments not only in programmes, but in the strength of nonprofit organisations and the ecosystems that support them."

The report calls on funders to adopt more flexible, trust-based approaches; on nonprofits to continue strengthening organisational practices and transparency; and on intermediaries to expand access to shared services, talent development, and data infrastructure.

"The window of opportunity is now," said Pritha Venkatachalam, co-author and co-head, Asia and Africa, for Bridgespan. "Strengthening nonprofits is critical to effectively channel the region's growing philanthropic capital to the most vulnerable communities. Our research points to a high return on investment in these shifts."

Read the full report: https://www.bridgespan.org/insights/strengthening-nonprofits-across-indonesia-malaysia-and-singapore

About Bridgespan

The Bridgespan Group (bridgespan.org) is a global nonprofit that collaborates with social change organisations, philanthropists, and impact investors to make the world more equitable and just. Bridgespan's services include strategy consulting and advising, sourcing and diligence, and leadership team support. We take what we learn from this work and build on it with original research, identifying best practices and innovative ideas to share with the social sector. We work from locations in Boston, Delhi, Johannesburg, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

SOURCE The Bridgespan Group