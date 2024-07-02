Bridgewest Perth Pharma gains strategic edge with noted Australian Executive John Van Der Wielen on Board

PERTH, Australia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewest Perth Pharma, global pharmaceutical holding company with NovaCina CDMO division and LumaCina pharmaceutical supply division, announces the addition of renown Australian executive John Van Der Wielen to Board of Directors. Van Der Wielen will focus on Australian expansion programs for all three entities.

Van Der Wielen brings a wealth of global experience and strategic insight to the Board, globally and within Australia. His extensive accomplishments in corporate strategy across diverse industries, including the health industry, plus his proven track record of driving growth and innovation, makes him a valuable asset to the company's leadership team.

"John's appointment to our board marks a significant milestone for Bridgewest Perth Pharma," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridgewest Group. "His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our operations and explore new opportunities within the pharmaceutical sector. We are thrilled to welcome John to our team and look forward to his contributions in guiding our strategic direction."

Van Der Wielen is currently the Chair for Orthocell Ltd. and Crown Resorts Perth. Previously, he was Chair of the Future Health Innovation and Research Fund WA, Director at Royal Flying Doctor Service (WA), and CEO of one of Australia's largest health insurance funds.

"I am very excited to be involved with Bridgewest Group and Bridgewest Perth Pharma," said Van Der Wielen. Bridgewest Group, the private equity company behind Bridgewest Perth Pharma, has been a major life science and biotech investor globally. Among its recent investments in Australia is the Pfizer Perth facility, which is bringing about new pharma manufacturing jobs to Perth as well as needed drug supplies to the region. "I share their passion to grow this important sector, creating thousands of scientific jobs. The potential for Bridgewest Perth Pharma to play a critical role in broadening Australia business economy, adding leading global exporter of quality medical products, is an amazing opportunity. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, Bridgewest Perth Pharma will push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare," added Van Der Wielen.

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

Bridgewest Perth Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company, wholly owned by private investment firm Bridgewest Group. It operates through its two divisions, NovaCina, the company's CDMO, and LumaCina, the company's pharmaceutical marketing and supply division. Bridgewest Perth Pharma brings together innovative life sciences and talented people to meet the escalating demand for high quality drug manufacturing and therapeutics. For more information, visit: https://bridgewestperthpharma.com.au/

