Bridgewise and Rakuten Securities Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership for the Japan Market

Bridgewise's groundbreaking AI-powered financial investment analysis solutions for global securities will be made available for all Rakuten Securities customers.

The development is the global financial research intelligence company's second launch in the Japan market - its first being a partnership with the JPX Market Innovation & Research Inc. announced in March this year.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewise, the financial investment intelligence platform for global securities, announced today a strategic partnership with Rakuten Securities Inc. ('Rakuten Securities") to launch its AI-powered financial investment analysis solutions for its customers. From spring 2025, this partnership will include the provision of Bridgewise's AI-powered investment intelligence services to over 11 million Rakuten Securities customers, with further innovative features set to be rolled out later in the year.

Since its latest $21-million funding, backed by global investors such as SIX Group, Group 11, L4 Venture Builder and other global financial institutions, Bridgewise has been rapidly developing its product offerings and market expansions, with Asia Pacific as a key growth region.

The strategic partnership with Rakuten Securities for the Japan market marks the shared values between both companies in providing relevant, cutting-edge innovations for investors. Bridgewise was founded on the vision to enable financial institutions and trading platforms empower investors around the globe to make informed decisions in any language and any market. Currently, investment analysis tends to cover only 20% of global stocks and concentrated on a select group of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across three stock exchanges. This leaves a significant amount of unrealized investment potential for many retail investors and advisors. The Bridgewise platform analyzes fundamental data and rating as well as investment recommendations on over 90% of global equities and funds, including ETFs, stocks, and mutual funds. Since its founding in 2019, Bridgewise is now available in more than 25 languages and across 15 markets and has a coverage of more than 50,000 global financial instruments.

Kelvin Phua, General Manager of Bridgewise APAC, says, "We are extremely pleased to mark our second milestone in Japan with this partnership with Rakuten Securities. As a financial brokerage platform known for its dedication to provide innovative solutions that cater to its customers' financial well-being, we are proud to partner with Rakuten Securities and to present our AI-powered financial analysis to its customers. We look forward to empowering more Japanese investors make informed decisions across a more diverse and increasingly-global investment landscape."

Bridgewise's partnership with Rakuten Securities is its second development in the Japan market within the last 12 months, following the establishment of the Singapore-based Asia Pacific team. This announcement underscores Bridgewise's focus on Asia Pacific as a strategic priority, with its established presence in the United Arab Emirates, as well as its sights set on rapid growth in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

In addition to market expansion, Bridgewise has also been rolling out new products and innovations to continually serve the evolving needs of institutional and retail investors around the world. Some of its recent product offerings and innovations include:

Bridgewise Bridget™ , the world's first conversational AI investment tool that offers investment insights, including specific buy/sell recommendations for stocks. BRIDGET™ also addresses several key AI chatbot-related drawbacks, such as a lack of finance-focused expertise and hallucinations. As one of the world's few financial investment intelligence platforms focused on serving the institutional investment sector, Bridgewise's BRIDGET™ is a game-changer for financial institutions looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving sector, and to empower their analysts and investors to interact with data in a more intuitive and insightful manner.





, the world's first conversational AI investment tool that offers investment insights, including specific buy/sell recommendations for stocks. BRIDGET™ also addresses several key AI chatbot-related drawbacks, such as a lack of finance-focused expertise and hallucinations. As one of the world's few financial investment intelligence platforms focused on serving the institutional investment sector, Bridgewise's BRIDGET™ is a game-changer for financial institutions looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving sector, and to empower their analysts and investors to interact with data in a more intuitive and insightful manner. Bridgewise FundWise , its Fund Analysis solution powered by dual AI technologies - machine learning analysis of the global equities it covers and a custom Micro Language Model (MLM). FundWise is able to provide bottom-up analysis and break down funds into their constituent assets and provide a detailed analysis of each one, as well as buy/sell recommendations. This enables institutional investors more accuracy for investments and overcomes a long-standing challenge of a lack of data to analyze the risk and performance of a fund of which the underlying holdings are unknown.





, its Fund Analysis solution powered by dual AI technologies - machine learning analysis of the global equities it covers and a custom Micro Language Model (MLM). FundWise is able to provide bottom-up analysis and break down funds into their constituent assets and provide a detailed analysis of each one, as well as buy/sell recommendations. This enables institutional investors more accuracy for investments and overcomes a long-standing challenge of a lack of data to analyze the risk and performance of a fund of which the underlying holdings are unknown. Bridgewise ESG Analysis, offers the broadest ESG coverage in the market for the institutional investors. With 120 ESG parameters and covering 16,000 global stocks, this solution a performance breakdown of key factors for each ESG dimension, in addition to an aggregate score derived from S&P and publicly available information and industry comparison scores (i.e. compares companies within the same industry, and enables contextual evaluation relative to peer s).

About Bridgewise:

Bridgewise is a technological investment intelligence platform that leverages proprietary AI to generate analysis of more than 90% of global equities and funds. It powers the investment decisions of institutional and retail investors in more than 25 languages and across 15 countries, including over 50 institutional clients. Its proprietary generative AI-based technology platform has delivered over 10 million analyses, which provides comprehensive insights into global stocks and securities.

Founded in 2019, Bridgewise aims to bridge the gaps in the investment inelegance field and democratize access to financial market information, providing easy to understand, comprehensive equity and fund research that was previously exclusively available only to major financial institutions.

Bridgewise partners with leading financial institutions around the world, including exchanges, trading platforms, investment houses, financial advisors, and financial media & education platforms. Its innovative AI-driven content solutions are integrated into financial platforms, helping increase investor awareness and activity, and ultimately, to help them make more informed investment decisions. By delivering actionable insights and recommendations, Bridgewise empowers platforms to connect their users with new opportunities across the globe.

More about Bridgewise can be found here.

