Bridging Borders: International Travel Agents and Lancang-Mekong Partners Gather in Chongqing

Nov. 28, 2024

From November 25-29, Chongqing played host to two major tourism events, spotlighting its role as a global travel destination. The 2024 Chongqing International Travel Agent Conference, attended by around 400 guests from over 30 countries and regions, featured representatives from international tourism boards, airlines, and prominent travel agencies. Meanwhile, the 2024 Lancang-Mekong Tourist Cities Alliance Exchange Activity gathered nearly 200 participants to explore cross-border tourism opportunities among the Lancang-Mekong countries. Both events underscored Chongqing's commitment to positioning itself as a world-renowned tourist destination, leveraging its "8D magical mountain city" identity and enhancing partnerships in the global tourism market.

2024 Chongqing International Travel Agent Conference

The conference showcased Chongqing's booming tourism sector, with cultural and tourism industries generating over 1,200 billion RMB last year. The guests were invited to explore Chongqing's iconic attractions, including Hongyadong and the night ferry. The visit also extended to Wulong, highlighting UNESCO sites such as the Three Natural Bridges and the enchanting Fairy Mountain.

A highlight of the event was the signing of partnership agreements between Chongqing travel agencies and international counterparts. The event also emphasized Chongqing's accessibility, with 116 international air routes and innovative visa services that simplify entry. The city welcomed 920,000 international visitors from January to October 2024, a 203.2% year-on-year increase.

2024 Lancang-Mekong Tourist Cities Alliance Exchange Activity

The exchange activity provided a platform for representatives from China, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam to deepen tourism cooperation. Officials, experts, and industry leaders discussed sustainable tourism development, regional integration, and cultural preservation.

Yuthasak, the chairman of Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand and former Governer of Tourism Authority of Thailand, emphasizes the need to implement "demand stimulation that emphasize tourist quality and sustainability for long-term sustainable growth and revenue."

Key outcomes included the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Tourism Promotion Season, which will see alliance cities conducting roadshows and exhibitions in key markets to boost visitor numbers. The guests also toured landmarks like Dazu Rock Carvings and Hechuan's Diaoyu Fortress, gaining insights into Chongqing's rich history and cultural offerings.

Chongqing is expanding its international influence, fostering connections with global travel professionals. These dual events highlighted the city's unique attractions, infrastructure advancements, and commitment to forging sustainable tourism partnerships, cementing its place on the world tourism map.

