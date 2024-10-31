Bridging Geographical Boundaries: Abrobo's Groundbreaking Contribution to China Medical Innovation-- the World's First Live Broadcast of Remote Cerebrovascular Interventional Operation on Animal at an Academic Conference

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This golden October, great minds gathered to embark on a new chapter of innovation. The 2024 Oriental Conference of Interventional Neurovascology (OCIN 2024), a premier event in neurovascular treatment, was held successfully from October 25th to 27th at the Shanghai International Convention Center. Organized by the Shanghai Medical Association and the Shanghai Stroke Specialty Branch, the conference brought together leading experts and industry pioneers to discuss the latest advances and insights in neurovascular care.

Live broadcast of the animal experiment for remote interventional neurosurgery/ Market Launch Ceremony for the PANVIS-A™ Neurovascular Interventional Robotic System

Making its third appearance at OCIN, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co., Ltd. (abrobo) adhered to the theme " Revitalizing Vessels at Your Fingertips " to design a futuristic exhibit. The immersive booth featured a hands-on training center, providing attendees with the chance to explore the company's latest breakthroughs up close. At the heart of the showcase was the PANVIS series of PAN-vascular interventional robotic systems, which became the focal point of the conference.

Breaking Surgical Barriers: The PANVIS Series of Pan-vascular Interventional Robotic system Enhances Precision in Medical Care

The success of an intervention depends on precision, stability, and alignment with surgeons' operational habits. On August 26th, 2024, the PANVIS-A™ Neurovascular Interventional Robotic System, developed independently by Shenzhen Institute of Biomedical Robot Co., Ltd.(Abrobo), officially received the Class III Medical Device Registration Certificate from China's National Medical Products Administration NMPA.

With its unique PANVIS COF® catheter-on-finger control system and multi-device coordination platform, the PANVIS-A™ preserves the natural feel of manual operations while empowering surgeons with sub-millimeter accuracy. This enhanced control makes complex procedures more fluid and precise.

The PANVIS-A™ Neurovascular Interventional Robotic System also introduces a remote-control interface, freeing surgeons from the burden of heavy lead aprons and radiation exposure, enhancing both the safety and comfort of the entire surgical process. This innovative design received high praise from attending doctors and has inspired many healthcare professionals to envision a future operating room that is more intelligent, more comfortable, and safer.

Independent Innovation: Driving the Evolution of Domestic High-End Medical Equipment

For years, the high-end medical device market in China has been dominated by foreign brands. Abrobo is committed to fostering the development of domestic medical equipment through independent innovation.

The PANVIS series of Pan-vascular interventional robotic systems, a flagship achievement of Abrobo, represents a major breakthrough in technological accumulation and innovation by China enterprises. With its core technology based on independently developed intellectual property, these series fill a critical gap in the field of vascular interventional robotic systems in China, further enhancing the nation's competitiveness in the global medical device market.

Professor Guo Shuxiang, Chairman & Founder of Abrobo, and Foreign Academician of the Japanese Academy of Engineering, stated that Abrobo's mission is to meet ever-changing market needs and address industry challenges through continuous innovation. The company strives to advance technologies through collaboration, bringing together experts from various fields. With this focus, Abrobo aims to make vascular interventional robotic system smarter and establish new industry benchmarks for excellence.

Aligning with National Development Strategies: Shaping the Future of Healthcare

At the Oriental Conference of Interventional Neurovascology (OCIN 2024), Professor Liu Jianmin, Academician Ge Junbo and Guo Shuxiang each delivered speeches. In their addresses, all three experts emphasized a shared pursuit: in the face of ever-evolving clinical demands and pressing industry challenges, the collective goal is to better safeguard patient health and well-being in this rapidly advancing era of medical technology. The development and market introduction of vascular interventional robotic system represents a successful interdisciplinary endeavor. We look forward to deepening our collaboration in the future and continually advancing technological progress and innovation.

The World's First Live Broadcast of Remote Cerebrovascular Interventional Surgery Animal Experiment: Bridging Regions with Technology and Infinite Possibilities

On October 26th at the conference, Abrobo successfully completed the world's first live broadcast of an animal experiment for remote interventional neurosurgery, including aneurysm embolization and basilar artery stent implantation.

Professor Zhang Yongxin, part of Professor Liu Jianmin's team, conducted the remote operation from outside the operating room using the control interface of the interventional robotic system. He demonstrated complex neurosurgical techniques, particularly the aneurysm embolization, showcasing how Abrobo's interventional robotic system enabled precise deployment of the spring coils for the embolization treatment. Following this, the procedure transitioned to the basilar artery intracranial stenting, which was successfully completed with the assistance of the robotic system.

This experiment not only highlighted the robotic system's ability to tackle the challenges associated with complex cerebrovascular surgeries but also overcame the issues of latency and precision control inherent in remote operations, achieving sub-millimeter precision. The PANVIS Star, with its coordinated multi-instrument driving and precise control technologies, confirmed the adaptability of robotic applications across various neuro-interventional procedures.

The success of remote surgery not only signifies a technological advancement but also underscores the boundless potential for shared medical resources. For regions with limited healthcare access, remote interventional procedures promise to deliver services comparable to those found in major cities. This experiment showcased China's robust capabilities in the independent research and development of advanced medical equipment and offered new solutions to the global challenge of unequal healthcare resource distribution, embodying a vision where technology makes the future of healthcare accessible.

As a trailblazer in vascular interventional robotic systems, Abrobo has continuously upheld the philosophy of integrating medicine and engineering. By identifying key opportunities in clinical practice and pushing the boundaries of core technologies, the company seeks to address critical needs in vascular interventions and elevate product excellence.

Abrobo's growth aligns not only with the national "Healthy China" strategy but also actively responds to the "Innovation-Driven Development" policy. As a company powered by independent intellectual property, Abrobo is accelerating the transformation of China's medical device industry towards high-end, international standards, thereby playing a crucial role in enhancing the industry's overall competitiveness.

With continuous government investment and policy support in high-end medical equipment, enterprises like Abrobo are helping to boost China's global influence in healthcare. Their core products not only provide reliable equipment for the domestic healthcare system but also offer innovative solutions for the global medical community.

Abrobo's efforts in independent innovation are not just about bridging technological gaps within the domestic market but also about exploring equitable distribution of medical resources worldwide. As remote surgical technologies continue to evolve and become widely accessible, we look forward to seeing more Chinese enterprises make their mark on the global medical stage. Together, they will drive the vision of making healthcare accessible to all, ensuring that every patient receives high-quality care, and contributing wisdom and strength to global healthcare initiatives.

