Bridging the Cybersecurity Gap: How a Vietnamese Company is Safeguarding Global Customers

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In today's hyper-connected digital landscape, organizations are investing millions in cybersecurity solutions. Yet, many still find themselves vulnerable to cyberattacks. For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the challenge is even greater. Limited resources, tight budgets, and fragmented processes make cybersecurity a daunting task.

But the real issue isn't just a lack of tools—it's the gap between acquiring cybersecurity solutions and implementing them effectively. This operational gap leaves businesses exposed to attacks, despite their best efforts to fortify their defenses.

Viettel Cyber Security: Bridging the Cybersecurity Divide

At Viettel Cyber Security (VCS), we understand these critical challenges. Our mission is to be more than a provider of cybersecurity tools—we aim to be a trusted partner who bridges this operational gap for organizations around the world. We don't just deliver solutions; we ensure they are optimized for each client's unique needs, empowering them to defend against the rapidly evolving cyber threats they face.

What began as a team of just six cybersecurity experts has grown into a global force of over 500 specialists. Today, we protect customers in 12 countries, providing scalable, world-class services to meet the demands of organizations large and small.

Global Recognition: Viettel Cyber Security as a Winner in Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2024

Our dedication to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity has been recognized on the world stage. We're proud to be the winner in the prestigious Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2024 in the Cyber Threat Intelligence category. This nomination underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, particularly through our cutting-edge Viettel Threat Intelligence solution.

Viettel Threat Intelligence solution empowers organizations to proactively counter cyber threats by providing real-time insights. Now enhanced with External Attack Surface Management capabilities, it continuously monitors and detects early cybersecurity risks from surface assets, including unidentified or rogue assets and fake accounts. By automating the detection process, it saves time and resources for security teams, enabling them to focus on high-priority incidents and strategic responses.

"This award is a testament to our hard work and serves as a driving force for us to continue developing top-tier solutions for our customers," said Mr. Quang Tran Minh, Director of Viettel Threat Intelligence Center.

The Experts Behind Viettel Cyber Security

Our strength lies in the expertise of our world-class Vietnamese professionals. Known for their deep technical knowledge and fearless approach to challenges, our team delivers flexible, comprehensive, and tailored solutions that fit the specific needs of each client. Whether it's advanced SOC operations, real-time threat intelligence, or endpoint security, our experts ensure that the solutions we provide are not just effective but transformative. Annually, our experts have to handle 500+ incidents, including ransomware, malware, DDoS, APT attacks, etc. Our experts recently claimed champion of Pw2nOwn, the largest hacking competition in the world, and also honored in the cybersecurity hall of fame of tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.

Viettel Cyber Security's approach is built on three pillars: flexibility, practicality, and affordability. We believe that businesses of all sizes deserve access to top-tier cybersecurity solutions, regardless of budget constraints. That's why our services are designed to be swift and efficient, delivering concrete results in as little as two weeks—helping organizations quickly enhance their defenses and stay ahead of attackers.

A Trusted Partner for the Future

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, businesses need more than just advanced tools—they need a reliable partner who can navigate the complexity of modern cybersecurity. At Viettel Cyber Security, we are committed to being that partner. We bridge the gap between cutting-edge solutions and their effective deployment, ensuring that businesses have the security, expertise, and confidence to succeed in today's digital landscape.

With a relentless focus on innovation and client-first service, we are leading the way in both local and global cybersecurity markets.

About Viettel Cyber Security

Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) is a branch of Viettel Group, conducting in-depth research and development of information security solutions. VCS offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients, including Security Operations Center (SOC) services for real-time threat monitoring and incident response, Threat Intelligence (TI) to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) to detect and address system vulnerabilities, and Compromise Assessment (CA) to assess and remediate security breaches. With expertise and cutting-edge technologies, VCS ensures robust protection and peace of mind for organizations navigating the complexities of cybersecurity.

Website: https://viettelcybersecurity.com/

