Bright Inheritance Road guards the western pole of the motherland

KIZILSU, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Pole Power Supply Office of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company is located at the westernmost end of China's territory, at 39.8 degrees north latitude and 74.6 degrees east longitude, with an average altitude of more than 3,000 meters. It provides reliable power services for nearly 2,000 households in Jigen Township and Urukchati Township.

The West Pole Power Supply Station is remote, with a total area of 3,201 square kilometers, but the number of residents is sparse, less than 7,000. Most of the residents here are Kyrgyz pastoralists. They follow an ancient way of life. They go to the pasture to graze in summer and return home in winter. With the improvement of the quality of life, various electrical appliances have been added to herdsmen's homes, but this has also brought great challenges to the power supply. In order to prevent herdsmen from leaving home for a long time without electricity, the employees of the power supply office have spared no effort to carry out regular line inspections to ensure that the power supply in each herdsman's home is stable and reliable.

Director Wulay Mujiang Suleiman felt a great responsibility. However, it is this love for work and affection for the people that makes him and his team stick to their posts. They not only wore heavy insulation clothes and climbed under the hot utility poles on a hot summer day, but also took the emergency repair team to hike on the snowy mountain road in the cold winter, just to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

The average age of the employees of the West Pole Power Supply Institute is only 29 years old. They have devoted their youth and blood to the hot land of the motherland of the West Pole. Standing at the west pole of the motherland, their hearts are full of lofty feelings and heavy responsibilities. The mountains and rivers here have aroused their patriotic feelings. They embody the responsibility and dedication of electricians in the new era with practical actions.

