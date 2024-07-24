BrightNight Australia Secures Grid Approval to Connect Mortlake Energy Hub to National Electricity Market

The Mortlake Energy Hub is the largest hybrid renewable energy project in Victoria, which will generate enough electricity to power 140,000 homes

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightNight, the next-generation global renewable power producer, has received approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to connect its 360-megawatt (MW) Mortlake Energy Hub to the National Electricity Market, a milestone that will significantly advance Australia's decarbonization efforts.

The Mortlake Energy Hub is BrightNight's first hybrid renewable energy project in Australia and the largest in Victoria, boasting 360 MW solar generation capacity and a 300 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Once operational, the project will generate enough dispatchable renewable energy to supply nearly 140,000 Victorian homes, accounting for over 1% of the State's total electricity consumption.1

"BrightNight has significantly broadened its presence throughout the Asia Pacific region over the past two years, and this approval marks a pivotal milestone as we accelerate our presence in the Australian market," said Jerome Ortiz, CEO of BrightNight APAC. "Australia's increasing energy demand, alongside that of the broader region, presents vast opportunities for us to provide our cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to drive the adoption of clean energy."

Both federal and state governments have introduced policy strategies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve Net Zero emissions in Australia by 2050. Decarbonizing the power sector is crucial to increasing the share of low-carbon power generation to 82% by 2030, more than double the current level.2

"Getting grid approval from AEMO for the Mortlake Hub is a testament to the expertise and innovation that the BrightNight team brings to Australia and allows us to start showcasing this great project to customers," said Polly Baranco, Country Head, BrightNight Australia. "The Mortlake Hub is the most advanced project in BrightNight's Australia portfolio and provides a blueprint for our upcoming projects as we approach gigawatt-scale buildout in the market."

Notably, the Mortlake Energy Hub is the only hybrid renewable energy project in Victoria with AEMO-approved generator performance standards for the 500-kilovolt transmission network, the State's electricity backbone. The Hub's advanced hybrid power plant controller system optimizes power distribution between its solar photovoltaic plants and BESS, ensuring grid code compliance and allowing for tailored power dispatch.

BrightNight aims to deliver customer-specific renewable solutions that provide 24/7 clean power, supporting the global energy transition while ensuring long-term grid stability and reliability.

The Mortlake Energy Hub is slated to begin construction in 2025.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading solutions enable customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation. To learn more, visit: www.brightnightpower.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978189/BrightNight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BrightNight