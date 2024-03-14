SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Capital is delighted to introduce an exceptional opportunity to acquire a distinguished Good Class Bungalow (GCB) situated in the highly coveted Brizay Park Good Class Bungalow Area (GCBA). As the exclusive marketing agent, Brilliance Capital is pleased to unveil this this luxurious residence, epitomizing the pinnacle of luxury living in one of Singapore's most esteemed residential locales.

BRILLIANCE CAPITAL UNVEILS AN EXQUISITE GOOD CLASS BUNGALOW IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BRIZAY PARK GCBA

Nestled in the esteemed Brizay Park GCBA, the residence offers an unparalleled living experience, surrounded by lush greenery and tranquility along the coveted Old Holland Road enclave. The property spans approximately 23,148 sq ft, providing an expansive canvas for luxurious living, entertaining, and creating cherished memories. The plot is regularly shaped, commanding a strong road frontage of approximately 45.5 metres along Old Holland Road and a maximum depth extending close to 60 metres.

Surrounded by tree-lined avenues and sprawling greenery, the residence seamlessly merges urban convenience with the restorative essence of nature, promising residents a sanctuary where every moment is infused with elegance and serenity. This GCB stands as a testament to timeless elegance and modern functionality.

Comprising two-storey and served by a lift, and with a build-up area of about 12,000 sq ft, the GCB features six ensuite bedrooms and two common bathrooms, ensuring both comfort and privacy for its discerning residents. The spacious living hall serves as the heart of the home, offering an ideal space for hosting gatherings or simply unwinding with family. Culinary enthusiasts will appreciate the well-appointed wet and dry kitchen facilities, catering to the diverse needs of modern living.

The property boasts a large car porch capable of accommodating more than 10 cars and adds a touch of convenience and grandeur to the property. For recreation and relaxation, the GCB offers a luxurious swimming pool, sauna, outdoor patio, and an outdoor pavilion, creating an oasis of leisure within the confines of the residence.

The locale is extremely prime and highly accessible to the rest of the island via Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE). In addition, the location is surrounded by renowned educational institutions, contributing to its desirability. Notable schools in the vicinity include Hwa Chong Insitution, Hwa Chong International School, Methodist Girls' School, National Junior College, Raffles Girls' Primary School, amongst many others, offering top-tier education and enhancing the appeal of this prime residential address.

Ms. Sammi Lim, Founder and Executive Director of Brilliance Capital, expressed her enthusiasm about this unique offering, stating, " The GCB on Old Holland Road epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury living, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary functionality. Distinguished by its grand design, adorned with exquisite marbled finishes, prime location, and abundant amenities, this property stands as a unique offering in the market, promising a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication. Having been a cherished home for many years to the seller, the GCB allows a new buyer to seamlessly move in and occupy the space immediately. Alternatively, some may choose to carry out alterations and additions (A&A) works to craft a bespoke space that suits their needs. There's another group who may be inclined to undertake a total redevelopment, envisioning the creation of a custom home on this prime land and location."

The guide price for this exquisite GCB is set at $66.7 million. This pricing strategy aims to provide a value proposition for potential buyers looking to invest in an unparalleled residential experience in one of Singapore's most prestigious neighborhoods.

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this sale.

