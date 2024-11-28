BRILLIANT BY LANGHAM UNVEILS 'BRILLIANT EATS': AN EXQUISITE CULINARY JOURNEY AND EXCLUSIVE REWARDS FOR MEMBERS

THE NEW CAMPAIGN PROVIDES MEMBER-ONLY ACCESS AND OFFERS TO UNIQUE DINING EXPERIENCES FROM WORLD-RENOWNED CHEFS AT AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS AND BARS AROUND THE WORLD

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on an unparalleled culinary adventure with Brilliant by Langham (Brilliant)'s new campaign, Brilliant Eats. Brilliant, the esteemed loyalty and experiences platform of Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) will be offering members exclusive access to the group's MICHELIN-starred restaurants, international gourmet offerings, and award-winning mixology locations, worldwide. Launched in February this year, Brilliant provides members with personalised and captivating experiences across participating hotels within LHG's renowned portfolio. Brilliant Eats will elevate this offering by inviting members on a curated culinary journey, from member-only exclusive menus to weekly dining coupons and offers, members can enjoy the benefits from now until February 7, 2025.

#The photos are for illustration purposes only. Food availability is determined by the restaurants. (PRNewsfoto/BRILLIANT BY LANGHAM)

Mr. Lawrence Ng, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at LHG, commented, "Through this new campaign we want to showcase our commitment to culinary excellence and providing the best experiences to our Brilliant members. LHG's dining and beverage venues have won many accolades and recognitions over the years, we also now proudly remain the Cantonese restaurant operator with the most MICHELIN stars globally. Through Brilliant Eats, we want our members to be able to further immerse themselves in these delights, continuing to enrich their experiences within our properties."

A Culinary Celebration with exclusive 'Brilliant Menus' at Langham's MICHELIN-starred restaurants

Brilliant Eats invites members on an exceptional culinary journey to savour the artistry of LHG's MICHELIN-starred restaurants – T'ang Court at The Langham, Hong Kong, and Ming Court at Cordis, Hong Kong. The two restaurants will be offerings an exclusive tasting menu for Brilliant members to experience the culinary excellence and service of the venues.

T'ang Court, the three MICHELIN-starred restaurant, presents dishes that blend timeless Cantonese recipes with meticulous attention to detail to create truly elevated gastronomic journeys. With an emphasis on using the highest quality ingredients, the dishes illuminate the depth of classic flavours. The exclusive Brilliant Menu will give members access to experience popular dishes such as "braised crab meat and mixed seafood in pumpkin soup", "baked stuffed sliced grouper with port wine", as well as "T'ang Court's signature dim sum assortment".

At one MICHELIN-starred Ming Court, members can experience an equally dazzling array of Cantonese classics with a more contemporary and family-friendly approach, and an added emphasis on seasonality. Situated in a modern setting, it celebrates the use of locally grown and artisanal ingredients, offering warm and approachable dining encounters that highlight the depth and versatility of Cantonese cuisine with signature dishes such as "Stuffed Crab Shell, Fresh Crab Meat, Breaded, Deep-Fried", "Supreme Pork Loin, Honey, Barbecued", and "Eight treasure soup".

Brilliant Friday: Weekly Culinary Delights for Brilliant Members

With the Brilliant Eats campaign, every Friday will now be a delightful celebration. Each Friday, until 7 February 2025, Brilliant members can access a curated selection of culinary rewards for MICHELIN-starred restaurants, popular buffets, and English afternoon teas through their Brilliant membership account, giving them exclusive access to LHG dining venues worldwide. Members can redeem 500 Brilliant points to secure exceptional dining vouchers offering savings of up to 90% on buffets* and up to 50% on MICHELIN restaurants* at an array of participating establishments, from restaurants to a selection of stylish bars and lounges.

Members can begin redeeming vouchers for some of the most celebrated dining venues and bar in Hong Kong, including

The innovative pastries from Sean Hu , Executive Pastry Chef for LHG in Asia Pacific . Chef Hu's unique and colourful creations capture the spirit for inspiration being all around – in the lines, shapes and textures.

, Executive Pastry Chef for LHG in . Chef Hu's unique and colourful creations capture the spirit for inspiration being all around – in the lines, shapes and textures. The refined elegance of MICHELIN-starred Cantonese cuisine at T'ang Court from Executive Chinese Chef Wong Chi -fai, whose creations are ideal for those who consider the world to be their playground, as they bring the spirit of curiosity and motivation to explore the unknown, to the table.

-fai, whose creations are ideal for those who consider the world to be their playground, as they bring the spirit of curiosity and motivation to explore the unknown, to the table. Award-winning cocktails from Leo Ko , Winner of the World Bartender of the Year, IBA World Cocktail Championship 2023, and Director of Beverage, Cordis, Hong Kong , whose philosophy ensures that every unique drink on the menu touches the soul and indulges the senses.

In the upcoming weeks, members will also be able to redeem vouchers for dining experiences at other LHG properties in China and major locations worldwide. From lavish buffets and sophisticated afternoon teas to the vibrant atmosphere of stylish bars and the refined elegance of MICHELIN-starred restaurants, a world of culinary delights, with over 10,000 vouchers to be given away, awaits Brilliant members.

Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Beyond

With the commitment to offer members beyond traditional perks, Brilliant continues to provide members personalised experiential offerings. Members can earn Brilliant Points on stays, dining experiences and use of amenities, which are redeemable for hotel stays, spa treatments, and a world of other rewards.

Brilliant Eats also invites food enthusiasts to indulge in a feast of flavours through an exciting social media campaign running from now to 15 December 2024. Brilliant members who want to participate in the campaign simply need to follow the Brilliant by Langham Facebook and Instagram page, like the specific posts, and tag a friend in the comments, sharing reasons to enjoy a buffet together. Ten winners will be selected based on the most touching responses from eligible participants to win a dinner buffet for two at The Food Gallery, The Langham, Hong Kong. The first 200 eligible participants will receive 500 complimentary Brilliant points.

To learn the complete details of the Brilliant Eats campaign and about the participating restaurants and voucher offerings, please visit:

https://www.brilliantbylangham.com/en/offers/general-offers/brilliant-eats.html.

Members who register for a Brilliant membership through this link can also enjoy complimentary 500 Brilliant points as a welcome gift: https://bit.ly/4fMHLsq

*Terms and conditions apply.

High-resolution images can be downloaded here:

Link: https://gallery.sinclaircomms.com/gallery/Brilliant-by-Langham

Password: talkofthetown

About Brilliant by Langham

Brilliant by Langham is a loyalty and experience platform from Langham Hospitality Group. Brilliant combines advanced analytics with a deeply ingrained service culture to bring you immediate benefits and personalised hospitality offerings, from whimsical journeys and cultural immersions to unforgettable wellness and culinary delights. Brilliant's mission is to create a genuine emotional connection with its members, and make each of them feel special, like the individuals they are. Brilliant invites you to experience more, to feel more, to enjoy that sparkle of brilliance that we know you'll love. Together, we'll build new memories and turn them into stories, stories that spark unforgettable feelings with every encounter. For further information, visit BrilliantByLangham.com.

Media Contacts

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sinclair

Gayatri Mathur Tel: +852 9848 9578 Email: [email protected] Roxanne Li Tel: +852 9207 8063 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BRILLIANT BY LANGHAM