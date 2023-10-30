HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc , a leading global venture accelerator, and Hatcher +, an award-winning, data-driven VC, have announced their intention to identify, invest in, and support the growth of 300 new climate tech startups driving innovation over the next three years.

Brinc and Hatcher+ Team Up to Supercharge Climate Tech Startups

The partners will leverage Brinc's global venture accelerator network to find new entrepreneurs, and Hatcher+'s AI-powered FAAST platform to identify the best innovators and new technologies, worldwide. The partnership will then tap into the collective expertise of their teams and use their proven mentoring capabilities to help foster innovation, build capabilities, and launch the next generation of sustainable businesses. Selection is already underway for the first group of ten startups, with the first investments scheduled for December, 2023.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly urgent global priority, the need for investments within this space has become abundantly clear to asset managers across the globe. Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, stated that "The next 1,000 unicorns will be businesses developing green hydrogen, green agriculture, green steel, and green cement," highlighting the immense potential of sustainable ventures – potential that Brinc has recognized and spearheaded for years with their accelerator programs .

"Our planet is facing unprecedented challenges, and it is crucial that we support and invest in startups that are developing sustainable solutions," expressed Manav Gupta, Brinc Founder & CEO. "We believe that Hatcher+, through its CarbonNation X initiative, can play a vital role in nurturing and scaling the next generation of ventures and have a significant positive impact on the environment."

John Sharp, Managing Partner at Hatcher+ agreed, stating, "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Brinc to leverage our collective expertise, resources, data, and technologies to support startups in the Climate Tech, Green Energy, Sustainable Construction, and AgriFood sectors. The combination of Brinc's global network and history of building successful businesses, and our highly-scalable, AI-powered FAAST platform, will enable a level of scalability not seen before in the area of sustainability startups. I believe this collaboration could be transformative for environmental innovation and lead to a new level of investment in sustainability at what is a critical time for our planet."

Applications for Brinc's Spring 2024 Climate Tech accelerator programs are now open; to find out more and to apply, please visit: https://www.brinc.io/climate-tech-programs/

For more information on the CarbonNation X initiative, please visit: https://carbonnation.hatcher.com/

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 13 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, clean energy, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with investment services, distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

About Hatcher+

Hatcher+ develops advanced software and AI-based data models that support fast fund creation, AI-powered deal analysis, intelligent capital deployment, and real-time management and administration of alternative investments and strategies. The Hatcher+ CarbonNation® initiative focuses on the use of AI, data, and machine learning to enable scalable investment strategies and solutions in the area of greentech and sustainability. With its unique approach, CarbonNation® aims to empower investors to align their investments with their community values, creating a significant positive impact on a global scale by identifying groundbreaking climate-tech technologies with the ability to solve complex problems such as climate change and decarbonization, and create new businesses in the fields of green agriculture, green concrete, commercial building emissions management, decarbonization, water filtration, and space-based climate and energy solutions.

