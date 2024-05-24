Brinc Announces Spring 2024 Cohort: Climate Tech

HONG KONG, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc, a global leader in venture acceleration and corporate innovation, has announced the selection of 9 diverse startups for its Spring 2024 Climate Tech program. In alignment with Brinc's commitment to empower game-changing technologies, these businesses exhibit exceptional potential to drive advancements and set new industry standards in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) and agrifood.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome this diverse and talented group of innovators to our Spring 2024 program," stated Manav Gupta, CEO & Founder of Brinc. "Each startup brings a unique vision and solution that promises to redefine climate tech. There is a significant estimated shortfall in private venture investment for next-generation climate tech, amounting to as much as US$2 trillion. This funding gap needs to be addressed to achieve the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2030 ( Deloitte Insights, 2023 ). We remain committed to empowering these innovators with the resources, mentorship, and networks they need to scale their transformative solutions. Our goal is to continue building an ecosystem where technological innovation not only thrives but leads to meaningful global impact."

This cohort has access to a global network of industry leaders, investors, and experts, plus extensive support across fundraising, commercial, and technical objectives. A dedicated team at Brinc is working towards helping these climate-tech startups secure necessary capital and significantly improve their position for sustainable growth in climate tech's competitive landscape. These are just some elements of Brinc's comprehensive support framework, designed to provide end-to-end assistance in scaling these businesses for long-term success. For more information about Brinc's climate tech program and how to apply for future cohorts, please visit brinc.io/climate-tech-programs .

Brinc is proud to support the following businesses as they work to create sustainable and impactful solutions in climate tech:

Azul Bio ( USA ) is a biotechnological company dedicated to developing sustainable solutions for marine environments. Creating coral microbiome boosters (CMBs) to prevent coral reef extinction by 2050, it can provide corals immunity to ocean warming. CMB treatments are the only scalable and fast-acting method of protecting the world's coral reefs. Clean Capture Tech ( USA ) focuses on advanced direct air capture technology using a novel adsorbent-based system. With an innovative engineering-centric approach to designing a low energy/cost direct air capture (DAC) system, its core innovation is a new contactor design that simultaneously optimizes for adsorbent capacity/productivity and best-in-class heat exchange efficiency for regeneration, resulting in <1,000kWh/ton efficiency. Decomer Technology ( USA / Estonia ) is an agrifood startup developing novel water-soluble, edible and plant-based packaging materials. Its materials help to combine convenience with eco-friendliness and can be used for various use cases in the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. These materials are designed as a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging, aiming to reduce environmental pollution and waste associated with non-biodegradable materials. Gaia Refinery ( Canada ) is developing a technology that removes atmospheric and biogenic CO2 within one circular process. Gaia Refinery's technology is ¼ Direct Air Capture (DAC), ¾ Biomass Carbon Removal (BiCRS) – intentionally designed to maximize utilization of biomass resources and minimize the energy intensity of DAC. Gaia Refinery, through the development of its innovative IP, is showing how integration of these two technologies can act as a win-win - removing double the CO2, with far lower (1/10th) energy and cost burdens than either process on its own. MacroCarbon ( Spain ) is working to decarbonize the chemical industry by creating drop-in carbon feedstock replacements from macroalgae. They are developing farming and harvesting technologies to lower the cost of bio-based feedstocks for hard-to-decarbonize sectors by cultivating and processing sustainable, renewable floating seaweeds. Naycel 's ( USA ) approach employs photochemistry to convert carbon gasses into high-quality battery graphite materials, achieving lower environmental impact than mining or coke refining. By harnessing renewable energy, its process is both cost-effective and aligns with sustainable practices, offering an alternative to standard graphite production methods. Re:meat ( Sweden ) provides a turnkey solution to overcome upscaling challenges in the cultivated meat industry. Specializing in enabling tech to make sustainable, affordable, high-quality cultivated meat a reality, Re:meat leverages industry collaboration and innovative approaches to unlock $1 /kg cultivated beef. Vycarb ( USA ) builds autonomous systems that measure, remove, and store CO2 in water. Their direct measurement technology automatically quantifies and self-optimizes the CO2 removal and storage process to local water conditions in real-time, creating safer, cheaper, more effective, and faster-scaling climate solutions. Xcentric ( Australia ) has patented portable hardware for comprehensive, real-time soil analysis that provides a range of agronomically relevant data spanning carbon, and beyond. Carbon data emerges as an incidental yet valuable output alongside critical soil information required for efficient soil management practices. This data is collected significantly more often than the minimum frequencies stipulated by existing soil carbon credit methodologies. The frequent data collection not only bolsters the efficiency of soil management but also markedly increases accountability and transparency. X-Centric's hardware paves the way for sophisticated AI/ML models to provide industry-wide insights driving efficiency and sustainability to feed a growing population.

About Brinc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 10 multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries and regions. Brinc accelerates startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) with a view to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

Brinc also supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, as well as venture-building Web3-enabled businesses. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) have all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

