Brinc Introduces New Partners & Collaborators for 2024 Web3 & Gaming Programs

Brinc announces new batch of funding and ecosystem partners to support its Spring 2024 Web3 and Gaming accelerators

New funding partners Mulana and JetSynthesys will offer successful startups the opportunity to receive up to US$100K in funding for Web3 and up to US$200K in funding for Gaming programs

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinc , a renowned global venture accelerator, is delighted to unveil its strategic collaborations and partnerships for the upcoming Spring 2024 Web3 and Gaming accelerator programs. With the addition of these new funding partners and the extension of its ecosystem network, Brinc strengthens its commitment to driving innovation and supporting the growth of startups in the Web3 and Gaming spaces, engaging with these collaborators to provide invaluable resources, unmatched mentorship, and knowledge sharing for the Spring 2024 accelerator program cohorts.

JetSynthesys

JetSynthesys, a new-age digital entertainment and technology company, has partnered with Brinc as an anchor investor for the Gaming accelerator. Through this collaboration, JetSynthesys will provide guidance, mentorship, access to their extensive resources, and the opportunity for financial support of up to US$200,000 to over 25 companies based on their individual requirements. JetSynthesys is committed to addressing the challenges faced by game development ecosystems across India and the globe. As part of this partnership, JetSynthesys will share their expertise with startups focusing on various aspects of the gaming industry including Game Titles and IP, DevTools and Gaming Infrastructure, as well as Consumer Applications.

Mulana Capital

Mulana Capital, a blockchain and Web3-focused venture capital firm, has also entered into a strategic alliance with Brinc, offering startups the opportunity to receive up to US$100,000 in funding for selected early-stage businesses participating in Brinc's Web3 programs. Joining as an Accelerator Funding Partner, Brinc will work closely with Mulana Capital to support innovation and growth in Web3 startups specializing in mass adoption tools, decentralized infrastructure, enterprise applications, gaming, and more.

Brinc is excited to further extend their Web3 and gaming network through the addition of the following ecosystem partners (in alphabetical order):

Aurora Network

Aurora is a next-generation Ethereum compatible blockchain and ecosystem that runs on the NEAR Protocol, and powers the innovations behind Aurora Cloud—the fastest path for Web2 businesses to capture the value of Web3.

BeInCrypto

BEINCRYPTO provides breaking news and unbiased analysis of developments in cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3. As one of the world's most reliable sources of information about crypto, their goal is to share the most accurate, trustworthy, insightful, and transparent information through 14 languages that grants everyone access to a free and open economy.



Bixin Ventures

Bixin Ventures is a blockchain-focused investment firm, with a mission to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology. They invest in and provide support to Web3 projects to help them achieve commercial and social success.

Celo Network

Celo is a carbon-negative, emerging Ethereum layer-2 blockchain with a rich ecosystem of global partners building innovative Web3 applications within the DeFi, ReFi, and NFT sectors on Celo. Celo is scaling Ethereum with real-world solutions, leading a thriving new digital economy for all.

Cointelegraph Accelerator

Cointelegraph Accelerator works with early-stage Web3 projects to boost their growth by leveraging its access to a native Web3 audience, marketing expertise, and a broad network of partners in the industry. Program participants get access to media products of the Cointelegraph ecosystem and also mentorship support on key aspects of Web3 startup growth (token launch, liquidity management, token incentives design, etc).

ChainGPT

An advanced AI model designed specifically for Blockchain Technology and Crypto related topics, ChainGPT uses the latest algorithms and high speed computing capabilities to address challenging issues in the Blockchain and Crypto space.

Covalent

Covalent specializes in a Unified API that streamlines access to historical data across 190+ blockchains, easing Web3 development challenges. It offers fast, scalable solutions with an emphasis on user experience.

Crypto Times

Crypto Times is a leading Japanese blockchain and cryptocurrency media platform, covering the latest crypto news and updates on Web3 trends.

Cyrex

Cyrex sets the gold standard in cybersecurity, load testing, and software development, positioning itself as a premier partner for a global array of clients. Cyrex caters to cutting-edge industries, including Online Gaming, Blockchain, and SaaS.

Enya Labs

Enya Labs helps their partners unlock new opportunities enabled by hybrid blockchain solutions and understands the challenges to scaling Web3 solutions. Enya Labs is a core contributor to Boba Network, a multichain layer 2 optimistic rollup that aims to unlock the potential of rollup technology and enable interoperability between blockchains and the real world.

Genesis Capital

Genesis Capital supports and invests in founders and entrepreneurs who are building for the blockchain ecosystem, supporting both proven and emerging talent.

GotBit Labs

GotBit Labs is a blockchain development, advisory and research studio focused on bringing innovative solutions to the Web3 space. Their primary goal is to facilitate the growth of their clients through goal-oriented token architecture, product design, and business model solutions.

Magic Media

Magic Media is an international gaming, tech and entertainment group, powered by building creativity and protecting innovation. Based in 14 countries with 1000+ employees, and its specialization in full cycle game development and co-development Magic Media prides itself with being the A-Z service provider to both traditional and Web3 gaming studios and publishers.

Magic Square

Magic Square is the source for the finest, community-vetted Web3 apps and games. Their Magic Store - The Web3 App Store, bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, making it seamless and intuitive for everyone to explore and enjoy the countless possibilities of decentralized applications, games, and experiences.

Netfork

Netfork.sg, known for its pragmatic and seasoned 1000-strong team, expertly bridges AI/ML solutions with crypto-business needs. Their focus on practical, scalable tech solutions makes them a top pick for the crypto sector.

TON Play

TON Play is currently building its core product: PlayDeck, a toolkit that empowers game developers to harness the potential of the TON blockchain and Telegram—a social platform with over 800 million users. It allows game developers to launch their games on Telegram and offers users a game catalog, enabling them to play directly in the messenger without any downloads or installations.

Tykhe Block Ventures

Tykhe Block Ventures is a leading investment firm established in the United States with a focus on distributed ledger technology, digital assets and their key enabling infrastructure.

WTG Ventures

WTG Ventures is a venture firm focused on driving adoption and market success in Web3 with a specific interest in DeFi. They work directly with ventures at any stage, providing go-to-market expertise and execution, from product-market fit to scaling, in exchange for equity or tokens.

Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (YGG) is the world's first and biggest Web3 gaming build, where players can enrich themselves as they find their community, discover games and develop vital skills for Web3. As a decentralized network of guilds with a focus on playing blockchain games and onboarding people into Web3 ecosystems, YGG is committed to providing opportunities for its members to achieve success in the open Metaverse.

Zokyo

Zokyo, a cybersecurity firm, excels in conducting comprehensive smart contract security reviews and penetration tests designed for blockchain and Web3 projects. They have recently introduced Mamoru, a groundbreaking product that ensures 24/7 security maintenance for post-deployed smart contracts, tailored to the unique security requirements of each project.

Brinc's Web3 and Gaming Spring 2024 accelerator programs are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024. Cohort sizes are kept small in order to deliver a more personalized and tailored program, built around the needs of those successful applicants. Applications are now open and being reviewed on a rolling basis - the next round of reviews closes on December 31st, 2023. To find out more or apply now, please visit: https://www.brinc.io/accelerators/ .

