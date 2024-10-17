Bringing Digital World into Intelligent World, H3C Unveils the NAVIGATE Global Summit 2024 in Dubai

H3C unveiled its "AI + Ecosystem" global layout, focusing on "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL." With its leading full-stack LinSeer Intelligent Computing Solution, H3C demonstrated the multiplier effect of "Computing × Connectivity", showcasing its exceptional technological innovation. The summit also marked the global debut of H3C's UniServer G7 server, Wi-Fi 7 and series produces, furthering intelligent evolution of computing products with the "Evolution × AI" concept and fueling AI industry prosperity.

As AI technologies rapidly advance, IDC forecasts that the global generative AI market will experience a compound annual growth rate of 85.7%, with the market size approaching $150 billion by 2027. AI has become a core driver of digital transformation in enterprises, playing a key role in enhancing decision-making efficiency, personalized experiences, and operational optimization. In this landscape, H3C is building an open and blooming AI ecosystem to accelerate global digital transformation. Since 2019, H3C has continuously expanded its international business footprint, establishing 19 overseas offices globally, with its products and services covering 181 countries and regions. With deep roots in cloud computing, big data, and intelligent networking, H3C is at the forefront of global intelligence progress, broadening and deepening AI application to deliver diverse intelligent service experiences for users.

"AI + Ecosystem" Global Layout: Co-Building an Intelligent New World

During the summit, Tony Yu, Chairman of the Board of Unisplendour, CEO & President of H3C, announced the strategic vision of "Bringing Digital World into Intelligent World" with the "AI + Ecosystem" global layout. "Facing high technical barriers and great investment challenges in AI technology, H3C is dedicated to building an open and blooming AI ecosystem, enabling the transition from the digital world to the intelligent world," said Yu. He stated that H3C focuses on two main directions of AI technology: enhancing the synergy between computing power and connectivity through "AI in ALL" to build a solid technological foundation; and accelerating "AI for ALL" to empower various industries with AI solutions, while reducing technological and financial barriers. Furthermore, the company attaches much importance to ecosystem development by closely collaborating with global customers, partners, and industry organizations to promote the localized applications of AI, making them more accessible, efficient, and inclusive.

Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG, delivered his speech with the theme "Together, Making Intelligent World to Your Fingertips", highlighting the critical importance of cultivating an open and blooming AI+ ecosystem. Through its "AI + Ecosystem" layout, H3C has achieved significant global milestones, helping over 200 smart cities, 2,600 universities and institutions, and more than 400 Fortune 500 companies with their digital transformation journeys. Adhering to the "Partner First" approach, H3C deepens its presence in industry markets, building an organized channel system, jointly developing industry solutions with partners to explore optimal paths for digital transformation. At the same time, H3C provides comprehensive product and solution offerings in the SMB market, empowering partners and supporting SMEs in achieving digital transformation seamlessly.

"Let's join hands and continue to explore, making intelligent world right at your fingertips!" said Huang, underscoring H3C's commitment to global technological innovation and ecosystem collaboration. Through continual technological innovation and expanded partnership networks, H3C aims to foster industry and societal win-win outcomes with efficient, intelligent solutions.

"AI in ALL": Forging a New Foundation for Digital Infrastructure

Steven Yoe, Co-President of H3C, CTO & Chairman of Technical Committees, emphasized the commitment to deepening the "AI in ALL" strategy during his keynote speech. By leveraging diversified computing power and standardized connectivity, H3C aims to unleash a multiplier effect on productivity in the AIGC era, driving transformative changes alongside its customers.

To drive technological innovation in intelligent computing, H3C introduced six capabilities of synergizing innovation: high performance of computing and storage, leading connection scale and efficiency, full-stack cloud + AI Platform, active safety defense, ultimate intelligent O&M experience, and efficiency energy consumption management. These capabilities aim to optimize computing and connectivity solutions to enhance AIGC applications' efficiency and potential.

"By combining Computing x Connectivity, we make computing power faster and stronger, together, paving the way toward the era of AGI," said Yoe.

In the keynote of "Bring AI Everywhere for A Smarter Future", Eslam Mostafa Mostafa Kandiel, Telco Key Accounts Executive at Intel, highlighted the rapid progression of AI across various sectors. Emphasizing the collaboration with H3C, he showcased Intel's scalable AI systems, from edge to cloud, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra and Xeon® processors. This partnership integrates Intel's advanced AI technologies with H3C's digital solutions, aiming to drive a smarter digital future through enhanced performance and efficiency in AI deployment.

H3C's Cloud & Compute Strategy enhances AI capabilities by leveraging four core competencies — Cloud, Compute, Storage, and Green — boosting powerful, sustainable AI applications.

Ray Xu, Senior Vice President of H3C and President of Cloud, Compute, and Storage Product Line, emphasized the crucial role of computing power in advancing AI technologies and applications. "By leveraging our four core competencies in cloud, compute, storage, and green technology, we significantly enhance powerful, sustainable AI applications," said Xu. "We aim to build cloud with open route and indigenous tech, which can encompass diverse industries and application scenarios, significantly advancing computing efficiency and intelligence." Xu's speech highlighted H3C's strategic and forward-thinking framework in supporting AI development.

At the summit, together with customers and partners, Xu launch the new G7 server globally, marking a breakthrough in providing high-performance computing with flexibility and robust protection. The H3C UniServer R4900/R4700 G7 servers not only possess powerful heterogeneous computing capabilities to meet users' extreme demands, but also showcase H3C's relentless efforts in technological innovation and addressing customer needs through various storage interfaces and advanced fault diagnosis systems.

Zeng Fugui, Senior Vice President of H3C, President of CT Product Line, outlined four core elements of the Intelligent Connectivity strategy: simplicity, high performance, user experience optimization, and green low-carbon initiatives. He stressed H3C's dedication to transforming complex technological environments into user-friendly, environmentally-friendly solutions in the AIGC era. The Intelligent Connectivity strategy, spanning from campus, WAN, to intelligent computing data centers, ensures high-quality connectivity. "Green low-carbon solutions and technological innovation are key drivers of intelligent connectivity. H3C looks forward to collaborating with global partners to tackle new technological challenges in the AIGC era," Zeng affirmed.

Zeng unveiled the H3C Wi-Fi 7 innovations. The bandwidth of Wi-Fi 7 has achieved a revolutionary 2.4 times increase compared to Wi-Fi 6E. Since 2022, H3C has successively launched various Wi-Fi 7 products, covering applications from entry-level to high-density, indoor to outdoor, and from commercial to industrial. These products are widely used in education, healthcare, and enterprises, and have maintained a leading position in China's WLAN market for the past 15 years.

"AI for ALL": Creating a Global Intelligent Future Together

During the H3C NAVIGATE Global Summit 2024, ICT industry leaders from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and other regions gathered to share insights on the AI era. Guests discussed how H3C leverages its full-stack technological prowess, end-to-end customized products and solutions, alongside extensive professional services, to facilitate digital transformation and upgrades across various sectors.

The summit is not just a technological gathering but a crucial platform for exchanging insights. Through close collaboration with global customers and partners, H3C advances diverse and profound AI applications worldwide. Embracing the AI era, H3C is committed to "Dedication, For A Smarter Future." As a leader in digital solutions in the AIGC era, H3C continues to drive innovation, collaborate with global partners, and propel "computing engines," "application vessels," and "AI sails," steering towards an intelligent, connected, and sustainable future.

