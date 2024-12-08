Rooted & Dedicated: H3C's Grand Opening in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore, a global digital leader with its Smart Nation initiative, boasts a robust tech ecosystem that attracts innovation and investment. In December 2024, H3C, a leading provider of digital solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Singapore office, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to the region's digital transformation journey.

The grand opening is a momentous occasion, with attendance of around 40 distinguished guests, including authorized distributors and partners who are integral to H3C's success in the region. The event was honored by Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG, and Wai Hoong Leung, Senior Vice President & CSO of H3C.

Huang delivered a keynote speech, outlining H3C's vision for the future and its pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape of Singapore and the broader region. He emphasized, "The grand opening signifies H3C's dedication to contributing to Singapore's digital economy and fostering innovation across the region." Huang continued, "Our operations in Singapore are flourishing as we steadfastly implement our two-pronged strategy of 'AI in ALL' and 'AI for ALL', which aligns with the city-state's digital aspirations. This approach provides cutting-edge digital infrastructure to support Singapore's growth and advancement."

A New Chapter in Digital Innovation

The inauguration of the new office is more than just a physical expansion; it signifies H3C's unwavering dedication to advancing digital transformation in Singapore.

In a significant milestone, H3C aims to launch the first Experience Centre outside of China, in Singapore, by 2025. This centre will serve as a state-of-the-art showcase for H3C's cutting-edge technologies and solutions, offering an immersive experience for the partners and clients. It will also act as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing across industries.

Strengthening Partnerships for Mutual Growth

H3C emphasizes the pivotal role of its Singapore Channels Ecosystem in driving its success and growth in the region. During the grand opening, Hazriq Surattee, General Manager of H3C Singapore, expressed deep gratitude to all distributors and partners, acknowledging their extraordinary support and commitment. The partner network has grown significantly, over 100 partners onboarded in Singapore. Highlighting the dynamic year ahead, H3C reaffirmed its dedication to empowering partners and scaling new heights together, further strengthening collaboration within the local tech ecosystem.

H3C's Ethos: Living & Breathing H3C

H3C is more than a provider of digital solutions; it is a community driven by purpose, passion, and innovation. The ethos of Singapore office, "Living & Breathing H3C," reflects a deep commitment to embodying the values that define the organization: relentless pursuit of excellence, unwavering dedication to customer success, and an unshakable belief in the transformative power of technology.

This ethos drives every aspect of operations, from collaboration with partners to how H3C designs cutting-edge solutions that shape the future. We live and breathe innovation, diversity, and empowerment, ensuring that every connection we make strengthens not only the ecosystem but also the communities served. Looking ahead, H3C stands as a beacon of trust, resilience, and leadership in the digital age, committed to helping businesses and societies achieve their greatest aspirations.

About H3C

H3C is a leader in digital solution. Through the deep layout of the whole industrial chain of "cloud-networking-security-computing-storage-terminal', we are constantly improving the capability of digitalization and intelligence. We offer overall digital infrastructure capabilities, spanning across computing, storage, networking, 5G, security, terminal and related domains, and provide a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial internet, information security, intelligent connectivity, and edge computing, as well as end-to-end technical services. We are also the exclusive provider of HPE® servers, storage and associated technical services in China.

As H3C expands its footprint in Singapore, it continues its mission to be the most trusted partner of its customers in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. For more information about H3C and its new Singapore office, please visit An Industry Leader in the Provision of Digital Solutions-H3C-H3C or follow H3C's latest news on social media.

SOURCE H3C