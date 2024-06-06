KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briocean's participation in SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024, held from 28-30 May in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marked a significant milestone for the company. The event provided an excellent platform for Briocean to showcase its supply chain solutions, engage with industry peers, and highlight its remarkable global growth.

Briocean Exhibits at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024

SEMICON 2024 brought together top innovators and key players in the semiconductor industry, offering a dynamic environment for collaboration and knowledge exchange. Briocean seized this opportunity to present the company's competitive advantages and customised solutions, which received tremendous positive response from attendees.

At Booth #3430, Briocean featured on the company's achievements, offerings and 4-tier quality inspection process. Our friendly and experienced team was also present to further introduce the company, allowing attendees to gain a deeper understanding of how Briocean's solutions address current industry challenges and pave the way for future advancements.

Over the years, Briocean has evolved with eight offices worldwide, reflecting its commitment to growth and excellence. This international presence enables Briocean to better serve its diverse client base, especially in Asia, providing localised support and ensuring the highest standards of quality assurance. The company's dedication to maintaining rigorous quality control processes and delivering only quality components has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the semiconductor industry.

The event provided an invaluable opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing clients, attract new business prospects, and enhance brand visibility on a global stage. Briocean's sales manager, Helen, mentioned "SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 was a fantastic opportunity for the team to demonstrate Briocean's offerings and quality assurance. The feedback from attendees was incredibly encouraging, and we are excited to continue to grow globally and provide the best services to our clients."

Briocean's successful participation in SEMICON 2024 has undoubtedly set the stage for further expansion and exploration into diverse industries. The company is poised to capitalise on this momentum by closely monitoring market news and fluctuations, ensuring it stays ahead in driving technological progress in the semiconductor sector.

For those who have missed the event, Briocean invites you to explore potential partnership through its website and upcoming events. Stay tuned for more updates!

About Briocean

Established in 2008, Briocean Technology is a leading independent electronic component distributor committed to providing global sourcing and supply chain solutions to electronic manufacturing clients in various industries.

For more information, visit us at: https://www.briocean.com/

For media enquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Briocean Technology