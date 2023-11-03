Broadway Macau Hot Pot Festival Makes a Grand Return

Restaurants situated on the Food Street will offer more than 50 distinctive hot pots and claypot dishes. These dishes incorporate seasonal ingredients from Macau and renowned Asian culinary destinations, each with their authentic recipes. Highlights include the Cantonese-style hot pots such as traditional Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole, Taiwanese Fish Head and Chinese Herbs Hot Pot, and Chicken, Old Ginger and Black Sesame Oil Casserole, as well as authentic hot pot flavors from Guangdong, Sichuan, and Shandong provinces. Not to be outdone, Thai Tom Yum Kung Seafood Hot Pot, Korean Army Stew, Singaporean Laksa Hot Pot, and Japanese Sukiyaki also join the line-up. Local favorites Cheng Chau Lam Kei and Hoi Ngan Hoi Kei will offer their famous aromatic Pork Bone Casserole with Chicken Feet and fresh Beef Hot Pot, promising to entice with their authentic flavors.

Autumn and winter set the stage for nourishing dishes, highlighted at the festival with well-known hot pots from various regions. A standout is the Braised Lamb Brisket Casserole from Wui Sik Fong - Lei Ka Choi, a classic favorite at past hot pot festivals and a Macau staple. It features succulent grass-fed Chinese black lamb, slow-cooked in a clay pot over charcoal for a subtle smoky aroma, enriched with water chestnuts and carrots. The lamb is infused with the chef's homemade, additive-free sauce, making every bite flavorful and juicy. Du Hsiao Yueh introduces two traditional Taiwanese dishes, the Chicken, Old Ginger, and Black Sesame Oil Casserole, and the Pork Kidney, Liver, and Chinese Yellow Wine Casserole, both epitomizing a "nourishing and health-preserving" philosophy.

On the other side, classic hot pots from various Asian countries are also stepping into the spotlight, each showcasing a range of spicy flavors. The Thai Tom Yum Seafood Hot Pot from Wui Sik Fong combines sour, spicy, fresh, and sweet flavors with a mouth-watering aroma, perfect for the cold season. The Japanese Sukiyaki from Chi Sasa features high-quality American beef short ribs and a variety of ingredients that absorb the beef's essence and sweet soy sauce, resulting in a rich and aromatic dish. The Korean Army Stew from Apgujeong by Kim's Korean Cuisine has a unique base and includes various ingredients like kimchi, pork, and cheese, paired with chewy Korean ramen, popular among young people for its rich flavors and unique spiciness.

Broadway Food Street also stands out as one of Macau's select open-air culinary avenues. Bathed in gentle lighting and enveloped in an enchanting atmosphere, it serves as an inviting space for friends and family to convene, savoring the conviviality of the season amidst a lively throng and the fragrant plumes of steam rising from simmering hot pots.

