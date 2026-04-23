Brokerage 3.0: How GigaMoney Is Bringing the "Wall Street Desktop" to Your Phone

HONG KONG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, the brokerage industry has undergone two major phases of evolution.

The first phase was the trading access era, dominated by traditional brokerages—investors executed trades through brokers, while information and research capabilities largely remained in the hands of institutions.

The second phase was the trading platform era, driven by internet brokerages. Mobile applications enabled investors to trade anytime and anywhere, while also providing aggregated services such as market data, news, and investor communities.

Yet for most investors, the core value of a securities app still lies in the "last mile" of trade execution. In reality, what often determines long-term investment outcomes is not the speed of placing an order, but the quality of the investment decision itself.

Against this backdrop, Hong Kong technology brokerage GigaMoney (TD Securities) is attempting to push the industry into a new stage—the era of the decision-system brokerage.

Its objective is not to encourage users to "trade more," but to leverage data and technology to help individual investors make more rational investment decisions.

From a "Trading Tool" to an "Investment Decision System"

In the institutional investment world, investment decisions typically rely on a complex framework of research and analysis: financial data analysis, industry supply-chain research, risk models, quantitative tools, and strict risk-management processes. For decades, these capabilities have largely existed only within the professional desktop systems used by Wall Street institutions.

GigaMoney's core idea is to productize data and technology in order to bring this institutional-grade investment analysis framework to the mobile devices of individual investors.

The company's founder, Ming Zhao, previously worked in investment analysis and trading at a Wall Street hedge fund. Through years of professional trading and system development, she gradually formed a disciplined investment philosophy: the essence of investing lies not in making a single correct judgment, but in building a cognitive and analytical system capable of functioning consistently across different market environments.

This philosophy is also reflected in the platform's product design. In her view, the most critical part of investing is not the "last mile" of trade execution, but the "first mile" of research and analysis.

Three Product Capabilities: Building a Personal Investment "Decision Framework"

Guided by this philosophy, GigaMoney focuses its technology and data capabilities on the critical stage of pre-investment research and decision support.

1. Company Value Profiles: Understanding Businesses, Not Just Prices

When analyzing a company, the key question for investors is not simply "What is the stock price?" but rather where the company's long-term value originates.

GigaMoney's system integrates financial data, management disclosures, industry information, and supply-chain dynamics to construct a "value profile" for each company. This analytical framework aims to help investors understand a company's business model, profit structure, and potential risks in a more systematic way, rather than relying solely on market sentiment or short-term price movements.

2. Risk Correlation Networks: Revealing Hidden Market Connections

In global capital markets, the risks of a single asset often emerge from multiple dimensions: policy shifts in key industries, supply-chain disruptions, currency fluctuations, or even seemingly unrelated market events.

By processing large volumes of cross-market data, GigaMoney attempts to construct a risk correlation network that identifies potential relationships among different markets and assets, providing investors with early signals of emerging risks. This capability is intended to help investors better understand how their investment decisions fit within the broader global market environment.

3. Decision Process Guidance: Embedding Institutional Risk Controls into Retail Trading

In institutional trading systems, risk management is often implemented through strict procedural controls. For example, before executing high-risk trades, traders are typically required to confirm key parameters such as maximum potential loss, margin requirements, and volatility sensitivity.

GigaMoney introduces a similar concept into the retail trading process. When users initiate high-risk transactions—such as selling naked options—the system prompts them to review and confirm critical risk indicators, encouraging investors to reassess their risk tolerance before proceeding.

The goal of this design is to reduce emotionally driven trading and reinforce more rational investment decisions through technology.

Bringing Wall Street Tools to Every Investor

In institutional investing, decision-making relies on sophisticated analytical tools and data systems. Individual investors, however, have historically had access to only a small fraction of these capabilities.

GigaMoney's vision is to productize institutional-grade investment analysis capabilities through technology and data, presenting them in a more intuitive and accessible way on mobile devices.

In other words, the platform seeks to place the investment tools once confined to Wall Street desktops into every investor's smartphone.

As technology reshapes the financial industry, the competitive logic of the brokerage sector is also evolving. From traditional brokers providing trading access, to internet brokerages offering integrated platforms and communities, the industry is entering a new phase.

The next stage of competition may no longer revolve solely around trading speed or fee structures, but rather around which platforms can genuinely enhance investors' cognitive efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

GigaMoney's exploration may point to a new form of brokerage—one that evolves from a trading platform into an investment decision system. And this, perhaps, is one possible interpretation of the emerging Brokerage 3.0 era.

About GigaMoney

GigaMoney Limited is a Hong Kong–based brokerage licensed and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (Central Entity No.: AAB856).

The company leverages technology to drive financial innovation, providing intelligent and efficient one-stop financial services that support multi-asset trading across U.S. and Hong Kong markets.

Website: gigamoney.com

Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation for any investment. Investing involves risks; the price of securities or products may fluctuate, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the relevant risk disclosures and seek independent professional advice based on their financial situation and objectives.

SOURCE GigaMoney