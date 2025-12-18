BRP Acknowledges ACCC Decision on the Sale of its Telwater Business to Yamaha Motor Australia

VALCOURT, QC and BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) acknowledges the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) decision to oppose the proposed sale of Telwater Pty, Ltd. (Telwater) to Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

BRP is considering the ACCC's decision and will be evaluating all available options to determine the best path forward.

BRP Inc.

In light of the ACCC's decision, BRP remains the owner of Telwater, and will continue to operate this profitable business and offer Australian consumers quality and reliable boats through its iconic brands. Given the size of Telwater's business, BRP confirms this will have no impact on its Fiscal Year 2026 financial guidance.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release, including statements relating to BRP's consideration of the ACCC's decision and its evaluation of the available options, Telwater's profitability, BRP's intention to continue to operate Telwater's business and BRP's Fiscal Year 2026 guidance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes" "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by BRP in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of the press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities regulations.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

